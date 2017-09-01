Register
    Joe Wicks is on a mission to get your pupils (and you) fit with HIIT

    Tes Reporter
    2nd September 2017 at 08:31
    PE
    Tes has teamed up with The Body Coach, Joe Wicks, to help get schools active for the start of term – and this video's a great starting point

    A few days ago, Joe Wicks, aka The Body Coach, revealed his plan to get schools fitter, healthier and happier. 

    The teaching assistant-turned-personal trainer-turned YouTube fitness guru has now turned his attention to schools. And he hopes his mission will be a HIIT with not just the pupils, but the teachers, too.

    For the entire week starting 11 September, Wicks will be running a live 30-minute high-intensity interval training (HIIT) session for schools every morning at 10am and Tes has got behind the initiative. You can find all the details in an exclusive interview in the 1 September issue of Tes and in the video below.

    'A virtual PE teacher'

    In these sessions, there's no requirement for staff to take control – Wicks is the virtual PE teacher.

    But if you want to get fit alongside your pupils, and bust out some burpees in the classroom, the below video is the perfect starting point. 

     

    Keep up to date with the HIIT week and get exclusive backstage footage and interviews with Joe on the Tes social media accounts (see below).

