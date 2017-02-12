    Judge grammar schools by their effect on all pupils, MPs to argue

    Adi Bloom
    12th February 2017 at 10:21
    grammar schools, tests, attainment, disadvantaged pupils, ministers, mps, education select committee, disadvantage, wealthy pupils
    An influential group of MPs is expected to argue that grammar schools' success should be measured by the impact they have on the overall system

    The prime minister’s new grammar schools must be judged by the impact they have on the education system as a whole, rather than by the difference they make to individual pupils’ lives, MPs are expected to say this week.

    The Commons Education Select Committee is expected to argue that grammar schools are likely to be dominated by pupils from wealthy families, who can afford tutoring for the entrance tests.  

    According to the Sunday Times, a report delivered by the committee will point out that it is very unlikely that a tutor-proof test will be found, which would ensure that pupils from all backgrounds stand an equal chance of being admitted to the new schools.

    'Overall health'

    Plans for a national admissions test have been reported. But the committee’s report is expected to say: “The government is yet to demonstrate how an admissions system could be designed in a manner that would be immune to gaming, or being reduced to the ability to pay... The creation of new grammar schools would have effects throughout the education system. The government must consider carefully the consequences for school funding, the supply of teachers and the overall health of schools in England.”

    MPs are expected to point out that existing grammar schools do not achieve the aims set out by ministers for the new grammars.

    They will call on ministers to explain how the new grammars will close the attainment gap for all pupils, in all schools, not only those who pass the admissions test. In particular, they will want to see plans to help bright children from disadvantaged backgrounds who do not attend grammar schools.

    The new grammar schools, which are expected to open from 2020 onwards, will admit only the brightest 10 per cent of children. Existing grammars, meanwhile, typically admit the top 25 per cent.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES on Twitter and like TES on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    First new grammar schools could open in 2020, document reveals

    8th February 2017 at 16:44

    Middle and low attainers at GCSE perform worse under a grammar school system, study finds

    25th January 2017 at 00:01

    'A tutor-proof grammar test can be found next to El Dorado'

    9th February 2017 at 17:50

    Poor, bright pupils lag behind richer classmates by almost three years

    9th February 2017 at 00:03

    Most read

    1. Ten-year-old applies to be Cambridge professor of Lego
    2. 'Sitting outside a cafe drinking coffees on a Sunday afternoon': The pro...
    3. More GCSE maths pupils could be denied chance of securing top grades, re...
    4. Why teachers are ill at ease about taking a day off sick
    5. Mary Bousted: 'Why is no government agency investigating the case of chi...
    6. 'Only by very strict behaviour management can you free children's minds'
    7. ‘The day I visited an isolation room – and realised that the strict beha...
    8. 'Geoff Barton is a principled, authentic, outward-facing head focused on...
    9. 'Education policymakers claim to care about children. They don’t – they'...
    10. Four words I’d ban: ‘boys will be boys’

    Breaking news

    Cyber security

    Teenagers to be given cybersecurity training to help defend country from online attacks

    11th February 2017 at 00:03
    magic, speaking, listening, education, primary, school, tricks

    New tricks: teaching children magic helps with their education

    10th February 2017 at 17:42
    TES podcast

    Geoff Barton's jingle, league tables and body cameras – the TES podcast

    10th February 2017 at 17:29
    GCSE maths

    More GCSE maths pupils could be denied chance of securing top grades, re...

    10th February 2017 at 17:02
    vic goddard, educating essex, funding, budget cuts, youtube, MPs, letter

    WATCH: Educating Essex head says, 'Education funding cuts are a choice'

    10th February 2017 at 14:44

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today