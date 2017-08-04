Just six people stand for election to headteacher board in North of England

Only six candidates are standing in the election for an influential committee that helps to make crucial decisions about schools and academies across the north of England.

The Department for Education today released the list of candidates standing in elections for the eight headteacher boards (HTBs) in England.

They advise the increasingly powerful regional schools commissioners (RSCs) about key decisions about schools in their area, including approving new free schools and academies, deciding whether underperforming maintained schools have to convert, and deciding whether failing academies should be given to new sponsors.

The six people on the ballot paper in the North of England represent less than half the number standing in the next lowest area, north-west London and south-central England, where there are 14 candidates.

The largest number of candidates is in the South West, where 25 people are standing.

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “As there are fewer academies in the North, we would expect there to be fewer academy leaders eligible to stand in the elections than in other regions.

“We are confident that the quality of the candidates in the North will deliver an excellent headteacher board with the skills and expertise required to support school improvement in the region.”

Only current or recent headteachers of outstanding academies, or those judged good with outstanding leadership, are eligible to stand in the elections, and only leaders of academies are eligible to vote.

Voting will take place between 8 September and 21 September, with the results due before the autumn half term.

Four members of each HTB are elected, while others can be appointed by RSCs, or co-opted by the HTB itself.

The boards have been criticised for a lack of transparency about how they operate.

Here is the full list of candidates:

East Midlands and the Humber

Peter Bell



Adam Cooper



Ged Fitzpatrick



Pauline Hagen OBE



Sian Hampton



Lee Hessey



Anne Martin



Chris Mulqueen



Adrian O'Malley



Roisin Paul



Carolyn Robson



Inderjit Sandhu



Paul Stone



Cathy Taylor



Andrew Truby





East of England and north-east London

Shahina Ahmad



Andrew Berry



Tom Canning



Susannah Connell



Brian Conway



Caroline Derbyshire



Jodh Dhesi



Iain Michael Erskine



Joseph Figg



Simon Gilbert-Barnham



Rich Green



Justin James



Karen Kerridge



Rachel Macfarlane



Helena Marsh



Rebecca Newman



Diane Rochford



Jonathan Taylor



Angela Tempany





Lancashire and West Yorkshire

Richard Ballantine



Julie Bradley



Karen Bramwell



Jane Chambers



Farhat Choudry



Michael Gosling



Pauline Hagen OBE



Royston Halford



David Horn



Tuesday Humby



Duncan Jacques



Deborah Mason



Jo Morgan



Louise Smith



Michael Tonge



David Watson



Jon Wright





North of England

Debi Bailey



Zoe Carr



Chris Clarke



Nick Hurn



Dean Judson



Lesley Powell





North-west London and south-central England

Sarah Bennett



Dame Sue Bourne DBE



Jamie Clarke



Gill Labrum



Nikki Lamond



Frances Manning



Andrew Markham



Terry Molloy



Vicky Parsey



Tom Rees



Claire Robins



Andy Squires



Teresa Tunnadine CBE



Michelle Willett





South-East England and south London

David Boyle



Sir Andrew Carter OBE



Jon Chaloner



Graham Chisnell



Alex Clark



Llyn Codling



Paula Farrow



Beverley Gardner



David Harris



Declan Jones



Lee Mason-Ellis



Alex Russell



Nardeep Sharma



Rebecca Stacey



Marie Sweetlove



Annemarie Whittle





South-West England

Sally Apps



Lynn Atkinson



Jonathan Bishop



Neil Blundell



Martin Brook



Gary Chown



Ian Cload



Clare Crowle



George Croxford



Barbara Daykin



Suzanne Flack



Robert Gasson



Catherine Hughes



Paul Jones



Catriona Mangham



Siobhan Meredith



Will Morgan



Jo Perry



Antus Phillips



Paul Rushforth



David Sammels



Steve Savory



Simon Spry



Liz West



Jan Woodhouse





West Midlands

Michael Barratt



Dame Mo Brennan



Christopher Brislen



Nicola Clay



David Coaché



Rebecca Cox



Steve Docking



Mike Donoghue



Stephen Dunster



Jane Edgerton



Catherine Lewis



Jo Morgan



Martin Murphy



Hazel Pulley



Richard Redgate



Geraint Roberts



Kevin Simpson



Sinead Smith



Dan Thomas



Elizabeth Threlkeld



Darren Turner



Margaret Yates