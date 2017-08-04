Register
    Just six people stand for election to headteacher board in North of England

    Martin George
    4th August 2017 at 14:49
    There are just six candidates in the headteacher board election for the North of England.
    DfE
    25 people stand in the South West region

    Only six candidates are standing in the election for an influential committee that helps to make crucial decisions about schools and academies across the north of England.

    The Department for Education today released the list of candidates standing in elections for the eight headteacher boards (HTBs) in England.

    They advise the increasingly powerful regional schools commissioners (RSCs) about key decisions about schools in their area, including approving new free schools and academies, deciding whether underperforming maintained schools have to convert, and deciding whether failing academies should be given to new sponsors.

    The six people on the ballot paper in the North of England represent less than half the number standing in the next lowest area, north-west London and south-central England, where there are 14 candidates.

    The largest number of candidates is in the South West, where 25 people are standing.

    A Department for Education spokesperson said: “As there are fewer academies in the North, we would expect there to be fewer academy leaders eligible to stand in the elections than in other regions.

    “We are confident that the quality of the candidates in the North will deliver an excellent headteacher board with the skills and expertise required to support school improvement in the region.”

    Only current or recent headteachers of outstanding academies, or those judged good with outstanding leadership, are eligible to stand in the elections, and only leaders of academies are eligible to vote.

    Voting will take place between 8 September and 21 September, with the results due before the autumn half term.

    Four members of each HTB are elected, while others can be appointed by RSCs, or co-opted by the HTB itself.

    The boards have been criticised for a lack of transparency about how they operate.

    Here is the full list of candidates:

     

    East Midlands and the Humber

    Peter Bell 

    Adam Cooper 

    Ged Fitzpatrick 

    Pauline Hagen OBE 

    Sian Hampton 

    Lee Hessey 

    Anne Martin 

    Chris Mulqueen 

    Adrian O'Malley 

    Roisin Paul 

    Carolyn Robson 

    Inderjit Sandhu 

    Paul Stone 

    Cathy Taylor 

    Andrew Truby 

     

    East of England and north-east London

    Shahina Ahmad 

    Andrew Berry 

    Tom Canning 

    Susannah Connell 

    Brian Conway 

    Caroline Derbyshire 

    Jodh Dhesi 

    Iain Michael Erskine 

    Joseph Figg 

    Simon Gilbert-Barnham 

    Rich Green 

    Justin James 

    Karen Kerridge 

    Rachel Macfarlane 

    Helena Marsh 

    Rebecca Newman 

    Diane Rochford 

    Jonathan Taylor 

    Angela Tempany 

     

    Lancashire and West Yorkshire

    Richard Ballantine 

    Julie Bradley 

    Karen Bramwell 

    Jane Chambers 

    Farhat Choudry 

    Michael Gosling 

    Pauline Hagen OBE 

    Royston Halford 

    David Horn 

    Tuesday Humby 

    Duncan Jacques 

    Deborah Mason 

    Jo Morgan 

    Louise Smith 

    Michael Tonge 

    David Watson 

    Jon Wright 

     

    North of England

    Debi Bailey 

    Zoe Carr 

    Chris Clarke 

    Nick Hurn 

    Dean Judson 

    Lesley Powell 

     

    North-west London and south-central England

    Sarah Bennett 

    Dame Sue Bourne DBE 

    Jamie Clarke 

    Gill Labrum 

    Nikki Lamond 

    Frances Manning 

    Andrew Markham 

    Terry Molloy 

    Vicky Parsey 

    Tom Rees 

    Claire Robins 

    Andy Squires 

    Teresa Tunnadine CBE 

    Michelle Willett 

     

    South-East England and south London

    David Boyle 

    Sir Andrew Carter OBE 

    Jon Chaloner 

    Graham Chisnell 

    Alex Clark 

    Llyn Codling 

    Paula Farrow 

    Beverley Gardner 

    David Harris 

    Declan Jones 

    Lee Mason-Ellis 

    Alex Russell 

    Nardeep Sharma 

    Rebecca Stacey 

    Marie Sweetlove 

    Annemarie Whittle 

     

    South-West England

    Sally Apps 

    Lynn Atkinson 

    Jonathan Bishop 

    Neil Blundell 

    Martin Brook 

    Gary Chown 

    Ian Cload 

    Clare Crowle 

    George Croxford 

    Barbara Daykin 

    Suzanne Flack 

    Robert Gasson 

    Catherine Hughes 

    Paul Jones 

    Catriona Mangham 

    Siobhan Meredith 

    Will Morgan 

    Jo Perry 

    Antus Phillips 

    Paul Rushforth 

    David Sammels 

    Steve Savory 

    Simon Spry 

    Liz West 

    Jan Woodhouse 

     

    West Midlands

    Michael Barratt 

    Dame Mo Brennan 

    Christopher Brislen 

    Nicola Clay 

    David Coaché 

    Rebecca Cox 

    Steve Docking 

    Mike Donoghue 

    Stephen Dunster 

    Jane Edgerton 

    Catherine Lewis 

    Jo Morgan 

    Martin Murphy 

    Hazel Pulley 

    Richard Redgate 

    Geraint Roberts 

    Kevin Simpson 

    Sinead Smith 

    Dan Thomas 

    Elizabeth Threlkeld 

    Darren Turner 

    Margaret Yates 

    DfE

    Comments

