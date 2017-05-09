Justine Greening, Angela Rayner and John Pugh to take part in Tes general election hustings

Tes is delighted to announce it will be hosting a general election education hustings with education secretary Justine Greening, her Labour shadow, Angela Rayner, and their Liberal Democrats counterpart, John Pugh.

Taking place at the Emmanuel Centre in the heart of Westminster on Wednesday the 24th of May at 6.30pm, the event is sure to frame the education conversation for the final frantic days of campaigning.

The debate will be hosted by Tes editor Ann Mroz, and the 1,000-strong audience will get the chance to question the politicians an all aspects of education policy – including grammar schools, funding, assessment and pedagogy.

To get a chance to take to take part, please register on our Eventbrite page. Tickets will be allotted on a first-come-first-served basis.

