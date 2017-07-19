Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Justine Greening confirms 90 per cent EBacc target to be pushed back five years

    Eleanor Busby
    19th July 2017 at 12:29
    Justine Greening
    The government's plans for the EBacc have finally been confirmed eighteen months after the consultation closed

    The government has officially abandoned plans to require nine in 10 pupils to sit GCSEs in the core academic subjects that make up the English Baccalaureate (EBacc) by 2020, the education secretary has confirmed. 

    Justine Greening has said that the government will only expect 75 per cent of pupils to be studying EBacc subjects – English, mathematics, history or geography, the sciences and a language – by 2022.

    And the 90 per cent goal, set out in the EBacc consultation which closed 18 months ago, has been pushed back to 2025. 

    The watered down plans were included in the Conservative manifesto after Tes revealed exclusively in March that the government was looking to change the original target partly because of a dearth of specialist subject teachers.

    In the forward to the government's consultation response, Ms Greening said: "I know it will take time for our nation’s schools to enter 90 per cent of pupils for the EBacc subjects and I do not underestimate the challenge involved in meeting this ambition from our current position.

    "While some schools are already responding to this challenge by significantly increasing their EBacc entry, I appreciate that some will be starting from a much lower point and recognise that the changes they will need to make and challenges they need to overcome will be more significant."

    She added: "I also recognise the time needed to meet these challenges and build the right capacity across the whole school system, particularly to ensure that schools have high quality staff in the right subjects.

    "I have considered the way in which some schools have increased entries in the past 5 years, how best to support schools over the coming years and that pupils taking GCSEs in 2019 will already have chosen the subjects they will study.

    "It is therefore my ambition, as set out in the 2017 Conservative manifesto, that 75 per cent of year 10 pupils in state-funded mainstream schools will start to study GCSEs in the EBacc combination of subjects by September 2022 as an important stepping stone to reaching 90 per cent of year 10 pupils studying GCSEs in the EBacc subjects by 2025."

    The move follows concerns from headteachers about the target, partly due to a shortage of language teachers.

    In 2015, ministers already watered down the Conservatives' original pledge to make the EBacc compulsory for all.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    More than third of schools enter less than 50 per cent of pupils for EBacc

    11th July 2017 at 10:59

    Eight in 10 heads say EBacc is limiting opportunities for less academic children

    22nd May 2017 at 00:01

    Schools get five extra years to hit EBacc target under Tory plans

    18th May 2017 at 12:54

    Teachers of EBacc subjects are leaving the profession, research shows

    16th May 2017 at 09:01

    Exclusive: DfE could water down 90 per cent EBacc target

    9th March 2017 at 08:41

    Most read

    1. 'I am overweight, plain and in a wheelchair. Some think that makes me un...
    2. 'I throw fun out of the window at the end of the school year – I set tim...
    3. Ex-teacher Emma Hardy warns against schools becoming 'learning factories...
    4. Behind the £1.3bn school funding headlines: Tes answers your questions a...
    5. IFS: Greening's funding pledge amounts to 'real-terms cut over four years'
    6. 'We must remember to take time to stop and stare, to notice the beauty a...
    7. Schools to get a £1.3 billion funding boost
    8. GCSE reforms risk losing 'real substance of education', Ofsted boss says
    9. Teachers more critical of Ofsted the longer they have been in the job, s...
    10. 'Have we reached peak bad education policy?'

    Breaking news

    WATCH: An insight into the school day in Shanghai

    19th July 2017 at 10:38
    The research highlights the existing capacity for school-to-school collaboration.

    Struggling schools do not need help from grammars, independents or universities, study finds

    19th July 2017 at 00:01
    Emma Hardy spoke about education in her maiden speech in the House of Commons.

    Ex-teacher Emma Hardy warns against schools becoming 'learning factories' in maiden Commons speech

    18th July 2017 at 18:04
    5741-a-pile-of-british-bank-notes-pv.jpg

    Behind the £1.3bn school funding headlines: Tes answers your questions about THAT announcement

    18th July 2017 at 17:24
    The report gave the Priority School Building Programme an 'amber' rating.

    Flagship school rebuilding programme hit by delays and rising costs

    18th July 2017 at 11:04

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now