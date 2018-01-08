Justine Greening had one of the shortest tenures as education secretary
Justine Greening's 18 months at the Department for Education mean that she had had one of the shortest tenures in the role, despite leaving a legacy of significant changes to school funding and primary assessment.
Of the 20 people who have held the post in its various guises since Margaret Thatcher was appointed in 1970, the average time in the position has been 868 days – almost two-and-a-half years.
Sir Keith Joseph held the post for the longest – for 1,710 days between 1981 and 1986 – while Alan Johnson’s 418-day tenure at the end of Tony Blair’s premiership was the shortest of any recent education secretary.
Ms Greening’s 543 days at the DfE mean she had been there just over a fortnight longer than Kenneth Clarke in the early 1990s, but six months shorter than her immediate predecessor, Nicky Morgan.
Michael Gove, the most influential education secretary of recent years, held the position for four years and two months – the second longest in the post-Thatcher era.
See the full list of education secretaries since 1970 below:
|Name
|Start date
|End date
|Days in post
|Margaret Thatcher
|20/06/1970
|04/03/1974
|1353
|Reginald Prentice
|05/03/1974
|10/06/1975
|462
|Fred Mulley
|10/06/1975
|10/09/1976
|458
|Shirley Williams
|10/09/1976
|04/05/1979
|966
|Mark Carlisle
|05/05/1979
|14/09/1981
|863
|Sir Keith Joseph
|14/09/1981
|21/05/1986
|1710
|Kenneth Baker
|21/05/1986
|24/07/1989
|1160
|John MacGregor
|24/07/1989
|02/11/1990
|466
|Kenneth Clarke
|02/11/1990
|10/04/1992
|525
|John Patten
|10/04/1992
|20/07/1994
|831
|Gillian Shephard
|20/07/1994
|02/05/1997
|1017
|David Blunkett
|02/05/1997
|08/06/2001
|1498
|Estelle Morris
|08/06/2001
|24/10/2002
|503
|Charles Clarke
|24/10/2002
|15/12/2004
|783
|Ruth Kelly
|15/12/2004
|05/05/2006
|506
|Alan Johnson
|05/05/2006
|27/06/2007
|418
|Ed Balls
|28/06/2007
|11/05/2010
|1048
|Michael Gove
|11/05/2010
|15/07/2014
|1526
|Nicky Morgan
|15/07/2014
|14/07/2016
|730
|Justine Greening
|14/07/2016
|08/01/2018
|543
