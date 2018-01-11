Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Saved Jobs Job alerts Applications Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Email preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Justine Greening presses government to ensure sex education is taught in all schools

    Adi Bloom
    11th January 2018 at 12:57
    sex education, rse, relationships and sex education, justine greening, amber rudd, house of commons, parliament, guidance, pshe, schools
    In her first comments to Parliament since Monday's Cabinet reshuffle, the former education secretary called for cross-party support on relationships and sex education 

    Former education secretary Justine Greening has pressed the government to ensure that relationships and sex education (RSE) is taught in all schools.

    In her first comments to the House of Commons since leaving the Cabinet on Monday, Ms Greening also called for cross-party support for changes to the guidance for teaching RSE in primary and secondary schools.

    Addressing a parliamentary question to home secretary Amber Rudd, who took over Ms Greening’s brief as minister for women and equalities in the Cabinet reshuffle this week, Ms Greening said: "First of all I'd like to congratulate the home secretary on her expanded role – I know she will do a brilliant job.

    “And she will know that young people, parents and teachers think it's vital in a modern, internet world to see sex and relationships education updated.

    "Can she confirm that the government will push ahead with updating the guidance that's now so out of date, but also if she will meet with myself, [Maria Miller, chair of the women and equalities select committee] and also [shadow women and equalities minister Sarah Champion] to make sure we can have a cross-party support for the work that is being undertaken?”

    'Delighted'

    Ms Rudd confirmed that she would be “delighted to work with [Ms Greening] to ensure that that is the case, and also across the House to ensure that the outcome we get is one that the whole House can support”.  

    Earlier this year, legislation passed by Parliament made relationships education compulsory in all primary schools, and relationships and sex education compulsory in all secondaries.

    Last month, the government launched an eight-week consultation, asking teachers, pupils and parents to offer their views on what kinds of RSE lessons would be appropriate for different age groups.

    The evidence given during this consultation will be used to help develop RSE curriculum guidance that is relevant to the modern world.

    Existing guidance was last updated in 2000. As a result, it does not address risks to pupils such as sexting, online grooming and pornography.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and Instagram and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    Government asks teachers to help make sex education relevant to the modern world

    19th December 2017 at 00:03

    Sex and relationships education to be compulsory in all schools

    28th February 2017 at 11:53

    New sex education curriculum will address 21st-century risks, government says

    1st March 2017 at 11:48

    Wanted: innovative sex education lessons

    30th June 2017 at 17:04

    Three steps to keep pupils safe from harmful relationships online

    31st October 2017 at 15:03

    Most read

    1. Cabinet reshuffle: 'Greening's refusal to impose barmy policies on an ex...
    2. 'Why whole-class reading beats a carousel – and seven ways to ensure it ...
    3. 10 picturebooks that should be in every primary classroom
    4. Who is Damian Hinds?
    5. Damian Hinds called for new nationwide network of 'elite' grammar schools
    6. How ‘chatty maths’ boosted my students’ engagement and confidence in mat...
    7. Former 'superhead' banned over expenses sets up teacher training scheme
    8. Five steps to maximise the impact of teaching assistants  
    9. The quick Q&A: How to ensure all your pupils work equally hard in your l...
    10. Teacher banned for having sex with pupil shortly after her final exam

    Breaking news

    Children engaging with nature

    £10m put aside for 'nature-friendly schools'

    11th January 2018 at 16:23
    The new sponsors of 11 of WCAT's 21 schools have been confirmed.

    Sponsors for 11 schools run by the failed Wakefield City Academies Trust confirmed

    11th January 2018 at 15:09

    Lower grade boundaries for maths GCSE resit exam spark concern

    11th January 2018 at 14:43
    Pupils used to active learning - including investigating - struggle with ‘traditional teaching’ later on

    Primary pupils who learn through play struggle with 'traditional' teaching later on

    11th January 2018 at 12:33
    Nursery teacher numbers drop by 40 per cent

    Nursery teacher numbers plummet

    11th January 2018 at 12:20

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now