Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Labour 'wouldn't necessarily scrap' teaching apprenticeships

    Will Hazell
    24th October 2017 at 16:24
    Angela Rayner
    Shadow education secretary reveals common ground with the government over apprentice teachers and praises New Labour's Teach First scheme

    A Labour government "wouldn't necessarily scrap" teaching apprenticeships, the party's shadow education secretary has said.

    Angela Rayner said she believed in "parity of esteem" and described apprenticeships as "a good route into education", although she added that the top recruitment priority should be improving working conditions for teachers.

    The government announced details of a new postgraduate teaching apprenticeships last week. It will enable graduates to be employed as unqualified teachers while training and will be launched in September 2018.

    Speaking to journalists this afternoon, she said that if Labour came to power it would "happily look" at the teaching apprenticeship programme, but "wouldn’t necessarily scrap it".

    Ms Rayner said she would be opposed to "anything that dumbs down the teaching qualification", but added: “I think parity of esteem is really important and I think apprenticeships are a good route into education".

    However, she said that the government should prioritise improving working conditions for teachers rather than focusing on routes into teaching.

    "Teacher recruitment and retention is more about the workload and the issues that teachers have in the classroom", according to the shadow education secretary.

    "A lot of teachers now haven’t got enough money to live...they’re not even seeing their children at weekends because they're working all hours God sends."

    “The apprenticeship route into teaching is not a priority, keeping teachers in the classroom and dealing with the workforce and workload issue is the priority at the moment.”

    Ms Rayner was speaking at Teach First's Impact Conference in Wembley, London.

    Teach First was launched under Tony Blair's New Labour government, and has been championed by the Conservatives in recent years.

    While the Labour Party under Jeremy Corbyn has distanced itself from some of New Labour's policies, Ms Rayner said if her party came to power it would continue to support Teach First.

    "Of course we wouldn’t turn our back on Teach First and the teachers that have come through that route, because it’s changed the platform and changed the landscape of education in our country," she said. "It’s fantastic.”

    “I will never stop celebrating the work of the last Labour government,” she added.

     

     

     

    Comments

    Related Content

    Angela Rayner: Ofsted is 'not fit for purpose'

    23rd October 2017 at 10:25

    'It's a remarkable turnround in education politics. Angela Rayner is making the weather'

    27th September 2017 at 18:21

    Angela Rayner outlines 10-point charter for National Education Service

    26th September 2017 at 12:26

    'The new teaching apprenticeships are a clumsy political effort to engineer parity of esteem'

    22nd October 2017 at 08:04

    ‘If schools get behind the new teaching apprenticeship, we can resolve the teacher supply crisis’

    19th October 2017 at 12:20

    Government announces details of postgraduate teaching apprenticeships

    19th October 2017 at 12:19

    Most read

    1. Could teaching assistants provide the solution to the recruitment crisis?
    2. Angela Rayner: Ofsted is 'not fit for purpose'
    3. Are these the 7 pillars of classroom practice?
    4. Wakefield City Academies Trust run on 'basis of fear'
    5. Five myths about autism we need to banish from teaching
    6. A-levels system no longer 'fit for purpose', says Royal Society president
    7. Ofsted: 'Alarming' number of schools accused of unofficially excluding S...
    8. England's 'highest paid primary head' gets a £36,000 pay rise
    9. 'Being a nice teacher works. My pupils like me and I like them. All of t...
    10. Keeping children safe online – Tes' safeguarding special issue as a free...

    Breaking news

    Angela Rayner said she has had letters from teachers who are turning to food banks to feed their families.

    Angela Rayner: teachers resorting to food banks to survive

    24th October 2017 at 15:56
    Dennis Edwards was issued with a prohibition order.

    Teacher handed life ban for possession of child pornography

    24th October 2017 at 13:48
    Secondary

    Part-time secondary school teachers most likely to leave – and four other findings on retention

    24th October 2017 at 00:02

    More than 1,000 school funding campaigners to descend on Parliament today

    24th October 2017 at 00:02
    Changing jobs

    MAT teachers more likely to leave profession, research shows

    24th October 2017 at 00:02

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now