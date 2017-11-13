Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Late teacher's book republished to raise awareness of mental health

    Kate Parker
    14th November 2017 at 07:04
    All of the proceeds from the sales of Striker Boy will go to the teacher's family and to the mental health charity Mind

    Last year, teacher and author Jonny Zucker took his own life after living with depression for more than two decades.

    In early October, to commemorate his life and to raise awareness of mental health issues in adults and children, education software company 2Simple republished his popular novel Striker Boy. All proceeds will go directly to his family and to the mental health charity Mind.

    And today, to support the release of the book, 2Simple are launching a range of free teacher resource packs for schools, including "emotional resilience" resources designed to stimulate and support discussion on promote positive mental health.

    The company is asking teachers across the country to join in with the campaign by making the book available in the school library, hosting a Striker Boy book sale, and using the resources in the classroom. 

    'Positive energy'

    Jonny’s wife, Fiona, said: “Deciding to republish Jonny’s book Striker Boy is giving our family the positive energy we need to cope with his death. It’s giving us some light in all the darkness.”

    “The Striker Boy campaign gives me hope and comfort that his death wasn’t in vain, that even in death Jonny can still inspire thousands of children all over the world through his words.”

    Jonny devoted his life to improving child literacy and worked for many years as a primary school teacher before becoming a successful children’s author.

    As an author, Jonny continued to work with dozens of schools across the country to motivate and engage their pupils. To continue his work, and support the book and resource launch,  2simple is also launching a national writing competition in Jonny’s memory.

    You can view all resource packs and school packages at: www.strikerboy.com/teachers

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and Instagram and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Most read

    1. 'This beautiful profession has been transformed into a beast that is dam...
    2. Why Jessica quit teaching: She'd given her heart and soul to those kids ...
    3. The real heroes? Teachers in the smallest schools
    4. 'A pat on the back for school support staff won’t pay the bills or put f...
    5. Two-thirds of school leaders believe teacher recruitment crisis will dee...
    6. School removes board displaying pupils' GCSE progress scores with emojis
    7. The importance of music and singing in early development cannot be under...
    8. 'Boys will be boys, won't they? Only if we let them be'
    9. ‘Special consideration’ in GCSEs and A levels: What you need to know
    10. Murdered teacher Ann Maguire 'stood absolutely no chance'

    Breaking news

    Children's commissioner for England Anne Longfield gave evidence at the Commons Education Select Committee.

    Social media, mental health and 5 other issues which need action, according to the Children's Commissioner

    14th November 2017 at 11:50
    Languages

    Language skills 'must be a priority for schools as Brexit approaches'

    14th November 2017 at 00:03
    A scene from the new film for schools

    Police produce first-ever lesson plans on how to survive a terror attack

    14th November 2017 at 00:03
    Jeremy Corbyn will warn about teacher recruitment.

    Corbyn warns Brexit could make teacher recruitment crisis worse

    13th November 2017 at 19:03
    Ann Maguire

    Murdered teacher Ann Maguire 'stood absolutely no chance'

    13th November 2017 at 17:36

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now