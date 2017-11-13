Late teacher's book republished to raise awareness of mental health

Last year, teacher and author Jonny Zucker took his own life after living with depression for more than two decades.

In early October, to commemorate his life and to raise awareness of mental health issues in adults and children, education software company 2Simple republished his popular novel Striker Boy. All proceeds will go directly to his family and to the mental health charity Mind.

And today, to support the release of the book, 2Simple are launching a range of free teacher resource packs for schools, including "emotional resilience" resources designed to stimulate and support discussion on promote positive mental health.

The company is asking teachers across the country to join in with the campaign by making the book available in the school library, hosting a Striker Boy book sale, and using the resources in the classroom.

'Positive energy'

Jonny’s wife, Fiona, said: “Deciding to republish Jonny’s book Striker Boy is giving our family the positive energy we need to cope with his death. It’s giving us some light in all the darkness.”

“The Striker Boy campaign gives me hope and comfort that his death wasn’t in vain, that even in death Jonny can still inspire thousands of children all over the world through his words.”

Jonny devoted his life to improving child literacy and worked for many years as a primary school teacher before becoming a successful children’s author.

As an author, Jonny continued to work with dozens of schools across the country to motivate and engage their pupils. To continue his work, and support the book and resource launch, 2simple is also launching a national writing competition in Jonny’s memory.

You can view all resource packs and school packages at: www.strikerboy.com/teachers

