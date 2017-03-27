Register
Home feed
My list
Job alerts Jobs Resources
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Find training Lesson materials Jobs Register for free Log in Help

Hi,

Edit profile Account Preferences Log out

    Later school start time 'not the solution' for tired teens

    TES reporter
    28th March 2017 at 07:30
    Early nights and more exposure to sunlight would reduce teen tiredness at school
    Turning down lights in the evening would do more to help teenagers get out of bed, researchers have found

    Teenagers are notoriously bad at getting out of bed in the morning, but new research suggests that delaying school start times would still not help them to get the rest they need.

    The research contrasts with findings suggesting that school should start later to align more closely with teenagers' “body clock”.

    The academics from Surrey University and Harvard Medical School who carried out the latest research argue that delaying school start times would simply cause most teenagers' internal clocks to drift later, and in a matter of weeks they would find it just as hard to get out of bed.

    The problem, they say, is teenagers' exposure to light. Getting up late in the morning leads to them leaving the lights on later at night, which delays their biological clock - in turn making it harder to get up.

    A better solution, they argue, would be increasing exposure to bright light during the day, turning lights down in the evening and off at night.

    Turning down the lights, the researchers stress, also means switching off devices such as tablets and smartphones.

    The research, published in Scientific Reports, used mathematical modelling to predict the impact of delaying school start times.

    The analysis took into account factors such as whether someone is naturally a morning or evening person, the effects of natural and artificial light on body clocks and the typical time of an alarm clock.

    Lead author Dr Anne Skeldon said: "What comes out of the maths is that teenagers are more sensitive to light, so there are physiological differences for teenagers.

    "But if you were to look at teens who were hunter gatherers they wouldn't have had a problem getting up in the morning. Modern lifestyles make it harder for people to get up."

    Instead of moving UK school times, the modelling suggests that young people should be exposed to bright light during the day, with lights - including from phones and devices - turned down in the evening and off at night.  

    "There's been quite a lot about devices, and that's all consistent with what comes out of the modelling - light in the evening delays sleep," Dr Skeldon said.

     She added that mathematics allows researchers to use existing knowledge about how light interacts with the biological clock to make predictions about what can help someone to get more sleep.

    She said: "It highlights that adolescents are not 'programmed' to wake up late and that by increasing exposure to bright light during the day, turning lights down in the evening and off at night should enable most to get up in time for work or school without too much effort and without changing school timetables."

    Comments

    Related Content

    Later school start times could significantly boost student outcomes, research finds

    21st December 2016 at 16:01

    United in plea for later school start

    28th July 2000 at 01:00
     

    Exclusive: Pisa data may be incomparable, Schleicher admits

    24th March 2017 at 05:31

    ‘We need to stop thinking of research as a magic bullet’

    24th March 2017 at 00:00
     

    Exclusive: EEF toolkit 'more akin to pig farming than science'

    10th March 2017 at 05:31

    Most read

    1. Exclusive: Only two pupils will get straight top grades in new GCSEs, Df...
    2. We are all unique – except when it comes to meetings
    3. The five steps teaching assistants must follow to increase student indep...
    4. 20 things to do before you’re 12, in search of a balanced education
    5. Getting rid of staff isn’t the answer
    6. 'The press is full of bad-news stories about teaching – we desperately n...
    7. 'To retain our best teachers we need to stop killing them with planning,...
    8. Exclusive: Pisa data may be incomparable, Schleicher admits
    9. Exclusive: Schools under fire for putting rape victims in classroom with...
    10. 'Austerity might be biting, but it is essential we continue to invest in...

    Breaking news

    exclusion, out of education, not in education, national children's bureau, ncb, mental health, special educational needs, send

    Urgent government action needed on children outside education, charity warns

    28th March 2017 at 00:04

    Scottish pupils 'not guaranteed a high-quality education'

    27th March 2017 at 15:09
    A top DfE official has suggested only two pupils may get the new grade 9 in all of their GCSE exams.

    Exclusive: Only two pupils will get straight top grades in new GCSEs, DfE adviser predicts

    27th March 2017 at 12:23
    Schools are under fire for putting rape victims in the classroom with alleged attackers.

    Exclusive: Schools under fire for putting rape victims in classroom with alleged attackers

    27th March 2017 at 05:05
    The EFA report raised concerns about financial management at ATT.

    'Bankruptcy' fear over transfer of three primary schools from Academy Transformation Trust

    24th March 2017 at 18:03

    Get Tes online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to Tes online and the Tes app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off Tes Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the Tes online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today