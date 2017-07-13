#MagicMoment prize draw July 2017 terms and conditions

last updated July 14, 2017

1. The Magic Moment prize draw is open to everyone who shares their favourite moment of the academic year on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram and includes the hashtag #MagicMoment before 23.59 BST on Friday 21st July 2017.

– If you have any questions about how to enter or in connection with the prize draw, please email us at kate.parker@tes.com with ‘#MagicMoment prize draw query’ in the subject line.

2. You must be over 18 to enter the prize draw.

3. Employees or agencies of Tes Global Ltd. (‘Tes’), its group companies and affiliates or their family members, or anyone else connected with the #MagicMoment prize draw may not enter the prize draw.

4. We will accept one post per person with the accompanying hashtag before 23.59 on Friday 21st July 2017.

5. The closing date of the prize draw is 23.59 BST Friday 21st July 2017. Entries received after this time will not be considered.

6. One winner will be chosen from a random draw of entries received in accordance with these terms and conditions. The draw will be performed by a random computer process within 14 days of the prize draw closing date.

7. The winning person will receive a Spa Breaks voucher for a spa experience for two.

8. Tes accepts no responsibility for any costs associated with the prize and not specifically included in the prize.

9. The winners will be notified by personal message on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter (whichever they use to enter the prize draw) by Monday 24th July 2017. Make sure to follow @Tes on Twitter so we can contact you.

10. The winners must supply their postal addresses, along with any delivery instructions, to claim their prize. If the winners do not respond to Tes within four days of being notified by Tes, or if the winners reject their prize, or their entry is invalid or in breach of these terms and conditions, then they shall forfeit their prize and Tes shall be entitled to select another winner in accordance with the process described above.

11. The Spa Breaks voucher will be sent to the winners by post.

12. The decisions of the #MagicMoment prize draw are final. The prize must be accepted as awarded.

13. The prize is non-exchangeable, non-transferable, and is not redeemable for other prizes.

14. Tes retains the right to substitute the prize with another prize of similar value in the event that the original prize offered is not available.

15. The names, cities and countries of residence of the winners can be obtained after Monday 24th July by sending a stamped, self-addressed envelope to the following address: Tes Global Ltd., Resources Department, 26 Red Lion Square, London WC1R 4HQ, England.

16. The winners may be required to take part in promotional activity related to the #MagicMoment prize draw and they shall participate in such activity on Tes’s reasonable request. The winners consent to the use by Tes and its related companies, both before and after the closing date of the #MagicMoment prize draw for an unlimited time, of their voice, image, photograph and name for publicity purposes (in any medium, including still photographs and films, and on the internet, including any websites hosted by Tes and its related companies) and in advertising, marketing or promotional material without additional compensation or prior notice and, in entering the #MagicMoment prize draw, all entrants consent to the same.

17. Entry to the #MagicMoment prize draw is conditional on acceptance of these terms and conditions. By entering the prize draw you are deemed to have read and accepted these terms.

18. Tes shall use and take care of any personal information you supply to it as described in its privacy policy, a copy of which can be seen at tes.com/privacy-policy and in accordance with data protection legislation. By entering the #MagicMoment prize draw, you agree to the collection, retention, usage and distribution of your personal information in order to process and contact you about your prize draw entry.

19. Tes accepts no responsibility for any damage, loss, liabilities, injury or disappointment incurred or suffered by you as a result of entering the #MagicMoment prize draw or accepting the prize. Tes further disclaims liability for any injury or damage to you or any other person’s computer relating to or resulting from participation in, or downloading any materials in connection with, the #MagicMoment prize draw. Nothing in these terms and conditions shall exclude the liability of Tes for death, personal injury, fraud or fraudulent misrepresentation as a result of its negligence.

20. Tes reserves the right at any time, and from time to time, to modify or discontinue, temporarily or permanently, this prize draw with or without prior notice due to reasons outside its control (including, without limitation, in the case of anticipated, suspected or actual fraud). The decision of Tes in all matters under its control is final and binding, and no correspondence will be entered into.

21. Tes shall not be liable for any failure to comply with its obligations where the failure is caused by something outside its reasonable control. Such circumstances shall include, but not be limited to, weather conditions, fire, flood, hurricane, strike, industrial dispute, war, hostilities, political unrest, riots, civil commotion, inevitable accidents, supervening legislation or any other circumstances amounting to force majeure.

22. The #MagicMoment prize draw will be governed by English law and entrants to the prize draw submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts.

23. Promoter: Tes Global Ltd., 26 Red Lion Square, London WC1R 4HQ, England.