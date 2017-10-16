Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Malala tells her story in a picture book

    Adi Bloom
    17th October 2017 at 00:02
    malala yousafzai, malala, malala's magic pencil, picture book, nobel peace prize, taliban, pakistan, swat valley
    'Malala's Magic Pencil' recounts her journey from campaigning schoolgirl to Nobel laureate

    Five years ago, Malala Yousafzai was shot in the head by the Taliban for speaking out in favour of girls’ education.

    Last week, she started an undergraduate degree at Lady Margaret Hall, an Oxford college originally set up so that women could attend the all-male university.

    And now her story – from Pakistani schoolgirl to Nobel laureate – is being told in a new picture book, published today.

    Malala’s Magic Pencil aims to bring her story to readers who have not yet heard of the Taliban. Written by Malala herself, it tells of how she used to dream about a magic pencil that she could use to solve problems and make her family happy.

    At the start, these problems were small: the smell of the rubbish dump near her home, for example.

    But, as she grew older, she began to recognise the greater problems in the world. And, eventually, she realised that, even without a magic pencil, she could work towards making her wishes come true.

    malala yousafzai, malala, malala&#039;s magic pencil, picture book, nobel peace prize, taliban, pakistan, swat valley

    “Through this picture book, I want to inspire younger children to believe in themselves, and to recognise that their voices can make a difference,” Malala said.

    Malala came to international attention in October 2012, when she was shot in the head by the Taliban because of her work advocating for girls’ education. She had been writing for BBC Urdu about her family’s fight for girls’ education in the Taliban-controlled Swat Valley.

    malala yousafzai, malala, malala&#039;s magic pencil, picture book, nobel peace prize, taliban, pakistan, swat valley

    In 2014, she was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her continued work championing girls’ education: the youngest winner of the prize to date.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and Instagram, and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    A-level results 2017: Malala wins a place at Oxford with three As

    17th August 2017 at 11:13

    Malala tells heads they must help pupils believe in themselves

    11th March 2017 at 18:07

    Malala: ‘A full secondary education must become the ordinary expectation of every girl in the world’

    6th November 2015 at 07:00

    Forget the Taliban - it's teachers who scare Malala

    6th November 2015 at 16:51

    Malala's campaigning father: ‘I gave Malala the freedom – and it was her right’

    11th September 2015 at 14:53

    Most read

    1. ‘Until you see someone go through this, you can’t connect with it’
    2. 'Keep your horseshoes and radial groups. I’ll stick to rows – they're be...
    3. 'Ofsted seems to think schools can be both a well-oiled exam factory and...
    4. ‘I sat there on duty, hoping none of the 50-odd girls would have an emer...
    5. 'If Ofsted were itself inspected, it would be put in special measures'
    6. 'The EHCP is broken – I fear speech therapy, resources and TAs will beco...
    7. 'Our entire school system is the result of an accidental curriculum, an ...
    8. 'Teachers lose too much family time trying to live up to their own profe...
    9. 'The government and Ofsted have cost more people their careers than I ca...
    10. 'It's time for schools to agree to pull down their Ofsted banners'

    Breaking news

    music, drama at centre of new research projects

    Daily singing lessons for primary pupils set to be evaluated

    17th October 2017 at 00:02
    sport, pe, all-party parliamentary committee, physical activity, obesity, swimming, primary, early years

    Incorporate PE into traditional classroom learning, MPs told

    16th October 2017 at 17:34

    Disco lights, bants and cat videos: Facebook confronts pupil cyberbullying

    16th October 2017 at 17:25
    Social media

    Two-thirds of teens want more online safety support

    16th October 2017 at 06:02
    eyfsp need to know

    Early years foundation stage profile: What you need to know

    16th October 2017 at 00:02

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now