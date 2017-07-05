Markers unable to use exam board AQA's online system as GCSE deadlines loom

Teachers have expressed concern about meeting their marking deadlines for this year's exams after AQA's online system appeared to crash for the second time in just over a week.

Examiners, of which the majority are teachers, took to social media to complain about the online marking system, which is believed to have been down since Monday.

Most of the marking for the exam board is now done through an online system – but teachers have struggled to access this over the past couple of days.

English, maths and science teachers have all turned to Twitter to try and get answers, and some have called on AQA to extend their marking deadlines in the light of the issues:

Can't get on. That's two evenings of marking I've lost! I hope we get a deadline extension! — Miss A McEnnerney (@Miss_McEnnerney) July 4, 2017

@AQAEnglish @AQA CMI still isn't working... any idea when the system will be fixed? Will struggle to meet the deadline now :( — Miss Cliffe (@MissCliffe) July 5, 2017

Meanwhile, other teachers have complained about the inconvenience it has caused them:

Up at 5am to try to catch up on marking because system was down yesterday... it's still down. — Curric Team Leader (@curricteamlead) July 5, 2017

@aqa any idea when emarker server issue will be sorted? Missed a full day of marking — krodderz (@krodderz84) July 5, 2017

Anyone else struggling to get emarker to load? There's a queue of over an hour on the AQA helpline #mathschat — Kayleigh Ashurst (@Misskbmaths) July 3, 2017

Some examiners experienced similar problems with the online marking system last week:

Is anyone having trouble getting onto CMI tonight for marking? This is my only free evening to get caught up @AQA @AQAEnglish — Rhi Ellis (@RhiEllis) June 27, 2017

Anyone else marking for @AQA found that the server is down and it won't let you log onto CMI+? Really wanted to mark tonight! @AQAEnglish — Miss Hederer (@engteachwbs) June 27, 2017

An AQA spokesperson said: “One of our marking systems is running slower than we’d like and we’re sorry for the inconvenience this has caused some of our examiners.

"Our team is working on this as a priority and we will let everyone know once it’s back to normal.”

In April, AQA revealed that the personal details of 64,000 examiners had been hacked after an attack on the exam body's online system.

