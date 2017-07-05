Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Markers unable to use exam board AQA's online system as GCSE deadlines loom

    Eleanor Busby
    5th July 2017 at 13:10
    Teachers missed out on two evenings of marking this week because of problems with online marking system

    Teachers have expressed concern about meeting their marking deadlines for this year's exams after AQA's online system appeared to crash for the second time in just over a week. 

    Examiners, of which the majority are teachers, took to social media to complain about the online marking system, which is believed to have been down since Monday.  

    Most of the marking for the exam board is now done through an online system – but teachers have struggled to access this over the past couple of days. 

    English, maths and science teachers have all turned to Twitter to try and get answers, and some have called on AQA to extend their marking deadlines in the light of the issues: 

     

    Meanwhile, other teachers have complained about the inconvenience it has caused them: 

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Some examiners experienced similar problems with the online marking system last week: 

     

     

     

     

    An AQA spokesperson said: “One of our marking systems is running slower than we’d like and we’re sorry for the inconvenience this has caused some of our examiners.

    "Our team is working on this as a priority and we will let everyone know once it’s back to normal.” 

    In April, AQA revealed that the personal details of 64,000 examiners had been hacked after an attack on the exam body's online system.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    Exam board AQA apologises after error in A-level chemistry exam

    13th June 2017 at 19:00

    Pupils angered by error in new AQA English literature GCSE

    22nd May 2017 at 13:46

    Exam boards ask students and NQTs to mark GCSE and A-level exam papers

    13th April 2017 at 14:55

    Tens of thousands of AQA examiners have personal details stolen in cyber attack

    12th April 2017 at 12:54

    Exclusive: Seven thousand more markers 'needed to cope with exam reforms'

    20th January 2017 at 12:01

    Most read

    1. Sats: Threshold scores revealed amid mixed reaction from heads
    2. Sats: 61 per cent of pupils reach expected standard in three Rs
    3. Sats: Today's results should be taken 'with a pinch of salt', heads warn
    4. What are the key dates for the 2017 Sats
    5. ‘Teaching drove me to a breakdown after 17 years in the classroom’
    6. 'So much rides on today's Sats results – it threatens my wellbeing as a ...
    7. Sats: Anxious wait for test results in reading, writing and maths
    8. Sats: 'Year 6 teachers, on results day, there aren't enough words to say...
    9. Sats: 'The pressure on schools and heads feels higher than ever – here's...
    10. Five ways to fit marking exams around your teaching

    Breaking news

    karaoke, teachers, school, puns, twitter, social media, #teacherkaraoke, songs

    The last few weeks of term? I will survive

    5th July 2017 at 15:32

    International school jobs will look 'shinier' due to UK education cuts, says expert

    5th July 2017 at 12:45
    gifts for teachers

    One in 10 parents 'spends at least £25 on an end-of-year gift for a teacher'

    5th July 2017 at 00:02

    SURVEY: Help us to find out about bullying in UK schools

    4th July 2017 at 17:02

    WATCH: Teenage pupils deliver incredible speeches in national competition

    4th July 2017 at 15:39

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now