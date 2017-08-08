Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Mental health: 'Inadequate' provision leaves teachers at wits' end

    Adi Bloom
    9th August 2017 at 10:08
    Warning from headteachers and mental health experts follows legal struggle to find suitable bed for suicidal teenager

    Schools must not be left to pick up the pieces when the mental-health system is too poorly funded to cope, experts are urging.

    Their warning comes after a senior judge attacked the provision of Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (Camhs) when a suitable bed could not be found for a suicidal 17-year-old girl.

    Sir James Munby, president of the family division of the high court, said that the possibility that the girl, known as Patient X, would be released due to bed shortages would leave “blood on our hands”.

    The case comes as many schools are reporting a rise in the number of pupils experiencing mental health problems, but are struggling to refer them to mental health services.

    Ged Flynn, chief executive of teen-suicide prevention charity Papyrus, said: “We’re hearing every day from teachers and families at their wits’ end.

    “We’re hearing time and time again that the threshold that people in schools are trying to hold is incredibly high, and beyond people’s resources.

    “Children and young people in crisis are being let down, significantly,” said: “The crisis is now; it’s happening under our noses.”

    'Real medical needs'

    Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said: “We’re talking about the need to be able to refer on someone with real medical needs.

    “You wouldn’t expect us to deal with someone with serious physical problems.”

    And Marc Bush, chief policy advisor at mental-health charity YoungMinds, says he often hears from pupils struggling to access support from Camhs.

    “While schools shouldn’t be expected to pick up the pieces left by inadequate mental health services, they do have a crucial role to play in helping young people develop the skills they need to cope in today’s world, and in identifying problems when they first emerge,” he said.

    “That’s why the government must rebalance the education system, to give all schools the recognition and resources they need to make wellbeing a priority.”

    The government has been contacted for comment.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    Exclusive: Pupils risking their lives as mental health services collapse

    2nd June 2017 at 06:01

    Schools need to be brave enough to ask at-risk pupils: 'Are you thinking about suicide?'

    28th June 2017 at 05:02

    Call for mental health services to be brought into schools

    21st June 2017 at 00:01

    Self-harm has increased in almost half of schools, survey finds

    14th July 2017 at 00:01

    Government puts £200k behind plan for mental health first-aiders in every secondary

    27th June 2017 at 13:43

    Most read

    1. Teachers outraged by Ofsted's call to stop wrapping pupils in cotton wool
    2. Five questions heads should ask themselves before excluding a student
    3. 'The GCSE grade a pupil ends up with largely comes down to chance'
    4. 'Theresa May: stop destroying teachers' sense of value and self-worth'
    5. 'The teaching profession is in crisis. We need a national plan. Instead ...
    6. New EBacc measure 'might as well be called Attainment 6'
    7. British Sign Language will count as 'foreign language' for university ap...
    8. How to avoid a primary maths meltdown
    9. How did 'motivational quotes' become ubiquitous in our schools?
    10. ‘Homework expectations are fast becoming unreasonable and unrealistic’

    Breaking news

    The study found that training teachers in the Quality Talk method had positive results.

    Training pupils to hold classroom discussions 'boosts the quality of their questions'

    9th August 2017 at 15:04
    Experienced teacher

    Why do teachers stay in the profession? Clue: it's not for the pay

    9th August 2017 at 11:55
    publishing sats guidance would add to stress

    Sats: Publishing markers' guidance 'risks adding to teacher stress'

    9th August 2017 at 11:13
    safeguarding, sexual misconduct, pornography, bullying, boys, girls, excluded, school, behaviour, abuse

    Children as young as 5 have been excluded for sexual misconduct

    9th August 2017 at 00:02
    ofsted, amanda spielman, safeguarding, health and safety, school trips, high visibility, hi-vis jackets, inspections, cotton wool

    Teachers outraged by Ofsted's call to stop wrapping pupils in cotton wool

    8th August 2017 at 13:39

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now