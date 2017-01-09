    Mental health: seven government measures to improve pupils' wellbeing

    Helen Ward
    9th January 2017 at 14:29
    mental health plans
    Ministers' strategy includes mental health first-aid training for teachers, peer mentoring and an initiative to tackle stigma

    Theresa May set out her vision for a "shared society" with a speech at the Charity Commission today, saying she will ensure that children get the "help and support they need and deserve".

    The prime minister said she wants to see an increased role for the state in addressing “burning injustices” and she begun by laying out her proposals for transforming mental health care in Britain, including more support for children’s wellbeing in schools.

    The government provided more details on its plans in a document published today, as a response to recommendations to a mental health taskforce chaired by Paul Farmer, chief executive of Mind. These include:

    1. Making mental health first-aid training available to all secondary schools, with the aim of having trained at least one teacher in every secondary school by 2019;
    2. Evaluating different approaches which schools can use to prevent mental ill-health;
    3. Launching a pilot programme on peer support for young people in schools and online;
    4. Publishing a Green Paper on children and young people’s mental health later this year;
    5. Making an investment of £20 million in the Time to Change anti-stigma programme, which will focus on improving the attitudes of young people towards mental health and reaching 1.75 million young people by 2020;
    6. Reporting on the prevalance of mental health conditions in children and young people. A survey will be carried out in this year and is due to report in 2018; the last survey on mental health conditions in children was in 2004. It will include information on issues such as eating disorders, cyberbullying and social media;
    7. Asking the Care Quality Commission and Ofsted to look into how to assess whether health and education systems are working together on the issue, perhaps through joint inspections on children’s mental health and wellbeing.

    The equivalent of three pupils in every classroom suffer from a diagnosable mental health condition, Jeremy Hunt, the health secretary, said today.

    'Schools can't address this issue alone'

    Earlier this year, the children’s commissioner, Anne Longfield, called for counselling to be provided in all schools in England, as it is in Wales.

    The plans announced today have been cautiously welcomed by teaching unions, which have also said that funding cuts have taken a toll on the support available to children.

    "Often teachers can be the first to spot signs of mental distress among their pupils and schools do have an important role to play in improving provision and support for children and young people," said Chris Keates, general secretary of the NASUWT union.

    "However, schools cannot address this issue alone and cuts to budgets and services in local authorities, health and education have all taken a heavy toll on the support available to children suffering mental health issues."

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES on Twitter and like TES on Facebook

     

     

    Comments

    Related Content

    Teachers in all secondary schools to be offered mental health training

    9th January 2017 at 11:16

    'Theresa May, we don't need PR spin about tackling mental health – we need proper funding and action'

    9th January 2017 at 11:45

    Ofsted 'should inspect mental health and wellbeing'

    15th November 2016 at 00:01

    How teachers can make a difference to children's mental health

    10th October 2016 at 12:30

    Look and listen to protect children’s mental health

    16th September 2016 at 00:00
     

    '10 minutes a day of quality mental health education could have a significant impact on pupils, teachers and school culture'

    5th September 2016 at 15:19

    Most read

    1. Telling another teacher how to teach? It's a sin, says leading academic
    2. 'The level of workload expected of teachers is not improving schools, but it is wrecking lives'
    3. What choristers can teach us about student engagement
    4. Teacher-training numbers plummet for shortage subjects
    5. Teacher pay: Teaching unions come together to demand salary boost for profession ‘in crisis’
    6. 'I found myself sinking under the monster of accountability and monitoring engulfing UK schools -...
    7. 'Teachers need to step up: they can help to fight the Donald Trump and Brexit reactionary...
    8. The Secret Diary of a Supply Teacher: 'It can be tough kicking off a week asking someone if they...
    9. 'In defence of that "special, indispensable class" – the geography teacher, with or...
    10. Justine Greening: grammar schools key to 'shared society'

    Breaking news

    mental health training for all schools

    Teachers in all secondary schools to be offered mental health training

    9th January 2017 at 11:16
    hands

    Teachers take the strain after 'depressing' decline in support staff

    9th January 2017 at 06:02
    museum, theatre, cultural education, educational endowment foundation, eef, royal society of arts, rsa, arts council england, research

    New arts fund will test the effect of cultural trips on attainment

    9th January 2017 at 00:01
    confidence, self-esteem, anxiety, stress, mental health, emotional problems, the prince's trust

    Half of young people are so troubled they can't focus at school, study finds

    9th January 2017 at 00:01
    justine greening

    Justine Greening: grammar schools key to 'shared society'

    8th January 2017 at 11:22

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order your low-cost subscription today