    Michael Gove: Immigration has had double-edged impact on education

    Will Hazell
    18th March 2017 at 15:01
    Michael Gove
    Former education secretary Michael Gove says immigration has contributed to rising standards in London - but increased pressure elsewhere

    Michael Gove has said immigration has helped to raise educational standards in London – but that it’s contributed to larger class sizes and shortages of school places in other parts of the country.

    The former education secretary also said he regretted not focusing more on children’s mental health when he was in office, and that the government needed to do more work on early years education and for young people in alternative provision.

    Appearing at the Global Education and Skills Forum in Dubai, Mr Gove, who campaigned for Brexit, said: “There’s lots of evidence that London becoming more diverse has contributed to educational standards rising.

    Many immigrant parents whose children were in British schools had “extraordinarily high expectations of the state system,” he said.

    “Some of the most demanding parents and some of the most involved parents are those who come from - they might be refugees from Somalia or Kosovo – but they want their children to succeed in Britain as British citizens.

    “They have very, very high expectations of the school… it has contributed in some cases to a drive towards higher standards.”

    However, Mr Gove said that in other parts of the country immigration had negatively impacted schools and made it "more difficult" for parents to get their children into good schools.

    “[Immigration] has also contributed in other cases to pressure on services," he said.

    “There have been rising class sizes and difficulty for some people getting their children into the school they wanted – those new arrivals from other countries have made that more difficult.”

    He said it was important that government took a “balancing” approach to immigration to address these issues.

    Mr Gove admitted he had made a “mistake” as education secretary in not concentrating more on children’s mental health.

    “In Britain one of my concerns is that we need to have better child and adolescent mental health services,” he said.

    “One of the mistakes I made was not paying attention to mental health when I was education secretary”.

    He said there now needed to be a greater focus on early years’ education and alternative provision.

    “I think we now have to have a new emphasis on quality in early years’ education to make sure the workforce there is trained and supported to provide an even higher quality experience so that more children arrive at school ready to learn and confident in themselves.”

    “One of the other areas we have to do more is for those children who have behavioural problems, find themselves excluded and who place a disproportionate burden on the state.

    “If we have both the right mechanisms in identifying their problems early, and also the right kinds of provision for them if necessary, then we can transform the lives of people who would otherwise be bringing pain and misery on themselves and others.”

    Quizzed on his attitude towards the expansion of grammar schools, he said he would be “open-minded” about the proposals the government bring forward.

    Asked whether he would be pursuing the same policy if he was education secretary, he replied: “If I were in that position I would have to be doing what the prime minister wanted me to.

    “Since the prime minister has a thumping mandate from Conservative MPs… I think she has every right to shape education policy in the ways that she thinks are right.

    “I think the best thing that people who have been in the job beforehand can do is to try to support the current education secretary in her efforts.”

    Comments

    Related Content

    Michael Gove defends government spending on school buildings

    22nd February 2017 at 16:23

    Michael Gove: 'Too early to say if everything I did as education secretary was right'

    11th December 2016 at 12:26

    Michael Gove: Government's grammar school expansion is 'right approach'

    26th October 2016 at 17:24

    Most read

    1. 'Dear School, we aren’t right for each other anymore; we’re holding each...
    2. 'Dear Parents...If you want to rescue your child's education, you need t...
    3. Female primary teachers have 42% higher-than-average risk of suicide
    4. Exclusive: Pressure from schools forces government to rethink Progress 8
    5. 'Teacher workload is still a serious problem – but there are reasons to ...
    6. Exclusive: Ofsted rates dozens of new schools 'outstanding' without exam...
    7. 'Schools don't use teaching assistants effectively – here are four ways ...
    8. 'To retain our best teachers we need to stop killing them with planning,...
    9. Five ways teachers get gatecrashed like the professor on the BBC
    10. 'If you try to artificially deflate your exclusion rate, it's the other ...

    Breaking news

    primary rocks live

    Five things we learnt at Primary Rocks Live

    18th March 2017 at 13:40
    Andreas Schleicher

    Pisa boss: Pupils 'should be taught to recognise fake news'

    18th March 2017 at 13:25
    Bring Back Our Girls

    Kidnapped Nigerian school girl calls on world to help her classmates

    18th March 2017 at 09:24

    Female primary teachers have 42% higher-than-average risk of suicide

    17th March 2017 at 17:07
    sir greg martin, durand academy, legal fees

    Exclusive: 'Underfunded' Durand spends more than £200k on legal fees

    17th March 2017 at 14:30

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today