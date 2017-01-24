    Middle and low attainers at GCSE perform worse under a grammar school system, study finds

    Eleanor Busby
    25th January 2017 at 00:01
    New report also details the extremes of the tutoring system that has grown up around grammar schools

    Middle and low attainers perform worse under a selective school system, rather than a comprehensive system, according to a new report which also details the extremes of the tutoring industry that has grown up around grammar schools.

    The new report says that fewer middle and low attainers in the selective country of Buckinghamshire achieved good GCSEs, compared with non-selective Hampshire.

    The analysis from King’s College London reveals that the 2015 average capped GCSE score of middle attainers was 298 in Hampshire, compared with 293 in Buckinghamshire. And the average score of low attainers was 188 in Hampshire, compared with 167 in Buckinghamshire.

    The report, commissioned by campaign group Comprehensive Future, explores the different experiences in education in the two counties through interviews with parents and teachers.

    Tutoring 'makes children unhappy'

    In Buckinghamshire, which has retained its 13 grammar schools, interviewees revealed that:

    • Competition for certain tutors and centres between middle-class parents is “so stiff that there are waiting lists and a covert league table for tutors”;
    • Some pupils get tutored for at least two years before the 11-plus – and children are known to spend their summer holidays preparing for the test on intensive courses;
    • Some private prep schools have started the new school year earlier than state schools, in order to have time to better prepare their pupils;
    • Tutoring can make children “unhappy” and the 11-plus results can break up friendships. In one case, two distinct groups formed in the playground of those who got into grammar schools and those who didn’t;
    • It is “not uncommon” for parents to log every single test result and school report of a child’s primary school years, in case of an appeal.

    The "A Tale of Two Counties" report looks back more than 50 years to the publication of Labour's Circular 10/65, which requested that local authorities introduce non-selective systems of education.

    A comparison of Buckinghamshire and Hampshire was chosen as they both share a long-standing tradition of Conservative-run councils and score highly on school performance – but have very different school systems.

    Nuala Burgess, the King’s College London doctoral student who wrote the report, concludes: “Buckinghamshire is not just another county. When you enter its world of education, it feels like another country.

    “Unlike the pride and enthusiasm that Hampshire mothers take in their schools, the Bucks parents I came across feel anxious and conflicted.

    “Most admit to buying into the Bucks tutoring system in order to ‘level the playing field’ for their child, while confessing they do not agree with it.”

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES on Twitter and like TES on Facebook

     

    Comments

    Related Content

    Justine Greening: grammar schools key to 'shared society'

    8th January 2017 at 11:22

    Grammar schools 'endanger social cohesion' without improving results, researchers argue

    4th January 2017 at 17:11

    New grammar schools should replace the 11-plus with trial lessons and workshops, says academy leader

    28th December 2016 at 13:30

    Free schools meals quotas for grammar schools 'won't work'

    12th December 2016 at 00:02

    Theresa May's 'just about managing families' 'significantly under-represented' in grammar schools

    9th December 2016 at 00:01

    Most read

    1. Teachers work more overtime than any other professionals, analysis finds
    2. We won’t wow pupils with purple pens and alliteration
    3. Taller pupils do better at school, study finds
    4. ‘We haven’t had sex for two months, or a conversation for a fortnight. This is normal, because my...
    5. ‘But Miss, my eyebrows and highlighter are on #fleek!’
    6. Tony Robinson: 'If education stopped being a posh word for babysitting, we'd value teachers...
    7. Orlando Bloom to work with Manchester MAT
    8. Top DfE civil servant says schools can make savings without harming performance
    9. 'When will teachers rediscover their love of teaching? When we end the culture that encourages...
    10. 'If education in 2017 is so good, why are teachers voting with their feet, leaving overcrowded...

    Breaking news

    arts must be protected, new report

    Strictly's Darcey Bussell backs report calling for arts education to be protected

    24th January 2017 at 16:01
    Tall pupils

    Taller pupils do better at school, study finds

    24th January 2017 at 11:28
    Brexit

    How to teach your pupils Brexit

    24th January 2017 at 00:01
    Headteachers told MPs about the financial challenges they are facing.

    Top DfE civil servant says schools can make savings without harming performance

    23rd January 2017 at 18:49
    The survey asked school leader and classroom teachers about mental health issues.

    Fewer than two in five teachers can get help for pupils' mental health problems

    23rd January 2017 at 12:11

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order your low-cost subscription today