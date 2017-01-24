Middle and low attainers at GCSE perform worse under a grammar school system, study finds

Middle and low attainers perform worse under a selective school system, rather than a comprehensive system, according to a new report which also details the extremes of the tutoring industry that has grown up around grammar schools.

The new report says that fewer middle and low attainers in the selective country of Buckinghamshire achieved good GCSEs, compared with non-selective Hampshire.

The analysis from King’s College London reveals that the 2015 average capped GCSE score of middle attainers was 298 in Hampshire, compared with 293 in Buckinghamshire. And the average score of low attainers was 188 in Hampshire, compared with 167 in Buckinghamshire.

The report, commissioned by campaign group Comprehensive Future, explores the different experiences in education in the two counties through interviews with parents and teachers.

Tutoring 'makes children unhappy'

In Buckinghamshire, which has retained its 13 grammar schools, interviewees revealed that:

Competition for certain tutors and centres between middle-class parents is “so stiff that there are waiting lists and a covert league table for tutors”;

Some pupils get tutored for at least two years before the 11-plus – and children are known to spend their summer holidays preparing for the test on intensive courses;

Some private prep schools have started the new school year earlier than state schools, in order to have time to better prepare their pupils;

Tutoring can make children “unhappy” and the 11-plus results can break up friendships. In one case, two distinct groups formed in the playground of those who got into grammar schools and those who didn’t;

It is “not uncommon” for parents to log every single test result and school report of a child’s primary school years, in case of an appeal.

The "A Tale of Two Counties" report looks back more than 50 years to the publication of Labour's Circular 10/65, which requested that local authorities introduce non-selective systems of education.

A comparison of Buckinghamshire and Hampshire was chosen as they both share a long-standing tradition of Conservative-run councils and score highly on school performance – but have very different school systems.

Nuala Burgess, the King’s College London doctoral student who wrote the report, concludes: “Buckinghamshire is not just another county. When you enter its world of education, it feels like another country.

“Unlike the pride and enthusiasm that Hampshire mothers take in their schools, the Bucks parents I came across feel anxious and conflicted.

“Most admit to buying into the Bucks tutoring system in order to ‘level the playing field’ for their child, while confessing they do not agree with it.”

