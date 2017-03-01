    Minister tells schools to emulate business and stop giving under-performing staff 'benefit of the doubt'

    Will Hazell
    1st March 2017 at 13:45
    Lord Nash
    Schools minister, Lord Nash, also advises teachers to embrace "standardisation" instead of "individuality"

    Schools can learn from business by being more willing to let underperforming employees go and by getting teachers to embrace “standardisation” rather than “individuality” in their curriculum content, a schools minister has said.

    Lord Nash, who used to work as a venture capitalist before going into government, made the comments in a speech on “what is relevant in business to education” at the Challenge Partnership national conference this morning.

    “The question people often ask is ‘what is the difference between education leaders and business leaders?’,” he said.

    “I think one of the things that it’s easy to say – but I have noticed – is that sometimes in education there is a tendency to give people the benefit of the doubt too often.”

    The “best leaders in education” were “tough”, “have a real sense of pace”, and “realise the clock is ticking fast for their children,” he said.

    “They always put children’s interests before those of adults.”

    Lord Nash said that in his business career when he was “struggling with whether someone is going to make it”, he performed “a risk reward analysis”.

    “How much better can this person get, and then what’s the downside and the upside of letting them go? Often when you do that the equation answers itself.”

    However, he did concede that giving people the benefit of the doubt too often also went on in business. “We’re all guilty of that,” he said.

    Lord Nash said that schools could also learn from business by embracing “standardisation” through multi-academy trusts (MATs) – particularly in the areas of curriculum content and lesson planning.

    “I think in the past too often teachers have confused their individuality with their professionalism,” he said.

    “Being a professional means embracing accountability, standardisation and consistency, although of course we want our teachers to be inspiring.”

    Using standardised content would allow teachers to focus on delivery and differentiation, and would reduce workload, he argued.

    He said it was impossible to “run an organisation of any size and any diversity, efficiently and effectively if you haven’t got consistent procedures”.

    “Having NQTs writing curriculum content and lesson plans in my view is a bit like me as a venture capitalist sending one of our 22 year olds off to America with a plane ticket and saying ‘see if you can go and raise us some money’.

    “The content has to be provided by the MAT based on evidence-based best practice across the group.”

     

    Comments

    Related Content

    Constant sniping at academy sponsors 'depressing', says Lord Nash

    21st July 2016 at 14:28

    Academisation will reach a 'tipping point' by 2022, says minister

    30th November 2016 at 12:17

    Exclusive: Businesses snub government pleas to sponsor academies

    24th February 2017 at 07:06

    Most read

    1. 'Want to solve the recruitment crisis? Simples. Pay teachers more and tr...
    2. Nearly half of teachers struggling with mental health, suggests survey
    3. 'Parents of children with SEND are too often ignored or labelled "pushy"'
    4. Sex and relationships education to be compulsory in all schools
    5. 'How an alternative to written feedback helped me to get my life back'
    6. Multi-academy trusts: seven concerns raised by MPs
    7. Schools to receive £415m from sugar tax to encourage healthier lifestyles
    8. 'The independence of independent schools is under attack – don’t underes...
    9. Number of pupils offered preferred secondary school place falls in most ...
    10. Schools don't understand the skills employers need, Stem workers say

    Breaking news

    World Book Day: What’s your favourite children’s book? Here are ours

    1st March 2017 at 15:49
    Dixons Kings Academy, in Bradford, was one of Britain's first free schools

    Free school recovers from fraud and teacher stabbing to win 'outstanding' rating

    1st March 2017 at 15:01
    sre, sex and relationships education, sre, personal, social and health education, government, sexual health, consent, sexting, pornography

    New sex education curriculum will address 21st-century risks, government says

    1st March 2017 at 11:48
    Teach First

    Poorer areas half as likely to have an ‘outstanding’ secondary

    1st March 2017 at 00:04
    Secondary schools

    Number of pupils offered preferred secondary school place falls in most areas

    1st March 2017 at 00:04

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today