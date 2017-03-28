Register
Home feed
My list
Job alerts Jobs Resources
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Find training Lesson materials Jobs Register for free Log in Help

Hi,

Edit profile Account Preferences Log out

    'Ministers are not learning lessons from NHS cuts': Four education funding warnings issued by MPs today

    Charlotte Santry
    29th March 2017 at 05:07
    Warning
    A damning report by the Public Accounts Committee today warned the government does not understand the cost pressures facing schools. It has outlined four areas of concern:

    1. The Department for Education needs to learn from the problems facing the NHS

    The Public Accounts Committee wants the DfE to take note of the problems faced elsewhere in the public sector. For example, "unrealistic" NHS savings targets have created staffing gaps in hospitals, according to today's report on the financial sustainability of schools.

    The report says: "We asked the [DfE] about the risks that schools could end up in a similar position to the NHS...We are concerned that the department does not seem to recognise the similarities and the opportunity to learn lessons."

    Recommendation: The committee has asked the DfE to write to it by the end of June outlining how its approach to schools reflects lessons from other sectors such as the NHS.

    2. The Education Funding Agency is not intervening enough where schools are at financial risk

    The agency's interventions aren't always resulting in academy trusts successfully tackling financial problems, the committee found.

    A new "approach" aimed at preventing academies from getting into financial trouble was due to be piloted from January 2017 and introduced in full this month. The DfE is yet to respond to a question posed by Tes last week - and again, this week - as to whether this is in place.

    Recommendation: The committee wants the EFA to set out by the end of June how it will refine its approach - including how and when it will evaluate the effectiveness of its own interventions.

    3. The DfE hasn't properly assesssed the cost pressures facing schools

    The MPs found many of the DfE's policy changes – such as curriculum and assessment changes – have cost schools money, for example because they have had to buy new textbooks.

    Recommendation: The committee has asked the department to publish, by the end of April, an assessment of the impact of withdrawing the Education Services Grant.

    The MPs also want the department to speak to headteachers about the savings they are facing and how useful they find the DfE's guidance and support.

    4. The full impact of the cuts may not be known until 2021

    The DfE has said it will use Ofsted reports and assessments to check that educational standards are being maintained.

    But "we may not know the full impact on educational outcomes until 2021 when the new GCSE results come through", which "will be too late for the children who are in school now", says the report.

    Recommendation: By the end of June, the DfE should develop and publish a set of indicators it will monitor to ensure school outcomes aren't being adversely affected by the savings. These could include the breadth of curriculum, class sizes and pupil:teacher ratios.

    Comments

    Most read

    1. New GCSE ‘pass’ lowered from grade 5 to 4 in DfE U-turn
    2. Exclusive: Only two pupils will get straight top grades in new GCSEs, Df...
    3. GCSE pass grade confusion deepens: EBacc requires grade 4 for pupils but...
    4. We are all unique – except when it comes to meetings
    5. Teachers 'disempowered' by highly-scripted lessons delivered on tablets
    6. 20 things to do before you’re 12, in search of a balanced education
    7. Later school start time 'not the solution' for tired teens
    8. WATCH: Teachers rave over video of Hugh Jackman bumping into former pupi...
    9. 'The level of workload expected of teachers is not improving schools, bu...
    10. The five steps teaching assistants must follow to increase student indep...

    Breaking news

    Public accounts committee

    Public spending watchdog: 'Desk-based DfE officials do not understand the budget pressures faced by schools'

    29th March 2017 at 00:04
    primary assessment plan

    Test fewer pupils on more subjects: campaigners offer alternative primary assessment plan

    29th March 2017 at 00:04
    GCSE

    GCSE pass grade confusion deepens: EBacc requires grade 4 for pupils but grade 5 for schools

    28th March 2017 at 18:15
    Shannon May of Bridge International Academies giving evidence to the International Development Committee.

    Teachers 'disempowered' by highly-scripted lessons delivered on tablets

    28th March 2017 at 14:33
    Numerical grades

    New GCSE ‘pass’ lowered from grade 5 to 4 in DfE U-turn

    28th March 2017 at 13:55

    Get Tes online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to Tes online and the Tes app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off Tes Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the Tes online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today