More than 97 per cent of teachers say teaching is bad for their health, finds survey

The 14 April issue of Tes contains 28 pages of fitness, diet and wellbeing advice for teachers. The ‘Reboot Special’ gives all those who work in schools the tools to tackle some of the issues highlighted by the below survey, with tips and techniques from world-leading experts and ideas and insights from schools who put teacher wellbeing at the heart of what they do. You can read it by subscribing to our app or print content or by buying the magazine from newsagents or supermarkets.

Teaching is bad for your health and not enough schools are tackling the problem, according to a Tes survey of more than 4,000 teachers.

Around 97 per cent of teachers said teaching negatively impacted their wellbeing; 90 per cent said it negatively impacted their ability to keep fit and 81 per cent said it negatively impacted their ability to eat healthily.

The reasons cited were workload (34 per cent of respondents said it was the main factor in teaching having a negative impact on their lives), time (27 per cent) and tiredness (26 per cent).

Just 18 per cent of respondents said their school was doing anything to help in any of the three areas.

Teacher wellbeing

As reported previously in Tes, the government would argue that it is in the process of creating a solution in the form of the "workload action plan", a response to its workload survey. It offers an extensive list of things it is doing or that schools could do to tackle workload. The government also released a poster for schools about reducing workload, which we have designed into a staffroom poster that comes free with the 14 April issue of Tes.

As for schools, despite our survey suggesting only 18 per cent of teachers worked at a school tackling the issue, some are attempting to have an impact. You can read some of the most innovative examples in Tes.

But how much can be done at an individual level, by teachers themselves? For our reboot special, we interviewed experts in healthy eating, fitness and wellbeing to discover whether it is possible for teachers to make positive changes in their lives, despite the pressures of the job. The good news is that they can. The even better news is that the three experts have provided tips, techniques and advice to prove it. And we have also chatted to the teacher behind the social media #teacher5aday phenomenon, which has got teachers doing it for themselves.

Let us know if you try any of the recipes, workouts, techniques or tips, by contacting us through Twitter and Facebook – or take us a picture and tag us on Instagram