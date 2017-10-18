Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    More children hit government's benchmark at end of Reception

    Eleanor Busby
    19th October 2017 at 09:50
    The gender gap for children achieving a 'good level of development' has narrowed, government statistics show

    The proportion of four- and five-year-olds who are judged as meeting the government's benchmark at the end of Reception year has increased, government statistics show. 

    In 2017, 70.7 per cent had reached the government’s benchmark of a “good level of development”, compared with 69.3 per cent in 2016.

    To reach a good level of development, children must have reached the expected level in 12 of the 17 areas in which they are assessed, including being able to count to 20, read simple sentences and take turns when playing.

    The same trend was seen in the percentage achieving at least the expected level across all early learning goals – which increased by 1.7 percentage points from 2016.

    Girls still outperform boys

    Girls continue to do better than boys – but the gender gap has decreased for the three key measures.

    The gender gap for the percentage of children achieving a good level of development has reduced from 14.7 percentage points in 2016 to 13.7 percentage points in 2017.

    The assessment, known as the Early Years Foundation Stage Profile, is based on teachers’ observations of children.

    The government has recently proposed changes to the profile as part of an overhaul of primary assessment.

    The proposals include looking at reducing the number of early learning goals and bringing them into line with maths and phonics teaching in key stage 1. There is also interest in looking at some kind of vocabulary measure.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and Instagram, and like Tes on Facebook.

    Comments

    Related Content

    Early years foundation stage profile: What you need to know

    16th October 2017 at 00:02

    Exclusions, early years, skills: Opportunity areas reveal their priorities

    9th October 2017 at 10:47

    'If we truly want all children to thrive in reading, we need to introduce phonics in early years'

    28th September 2017 at 15:05

    Early years changes 'risk leaving poorest children further behind'

    28th September 2017 at 00:02

    Failure to invest in early years for the disadvantaged will create 'lost generation'

    31st August 2017 at 11:41

    Most read

    1. England's 'highest paid primary head' gets a £36,000 pay rise
    2. Five myths about autism we need to banish from teaching
    3. Ofsted: 'Alarming' number of schools accused of unofficially excluding S...
    4. ‘Until you see someone go through this, you can’t connect with it’
    5. Why I put a stop to maths lesson observations in my school
    6. LISTEN: Carol Dweck on growth mindset theory, her critics and how she is...
    7. Daily singing lessons for primary pupils set to be evaluated
    8. 'We no longer have a curriculum – we simply prepare pupils for exams'
    9. A-levels system no longer 'fit for purpose', says Royal Society president
    10. Trainee teachers don't understand safeguarding role, says Ofsted

    Breaking news

    The government has announced details of the postgraduate teaching apprenticeships, which will start in September 2018.

    Government announces details of postgraduate teaching apprenticeships

    19th October 2017 at 12:19
    The researchers examined the impact of the government's teacher pay reforms.

    Performance-related pay has increased teacher workload, DfE research shows

    19th October 2017 at 10:57

    Unauthorised absences rise across primary and secondary schools

    19th October 2017 at 10:28
    performance pay deals need to be monitored

    Exclusive: DfE urged to publish findings on performance-related pay

    19th October 2017 at 00:03
    Sir Craig Tunstall's pay rise has been revealed.

    England's 'highest paid primary head' gets a £36,000 pay rise

    18th October 2017 at 18:03

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now