Register
Home feed
My list
Job alerts Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Find training Lesson materials Jobs Register for free Log in Help

Hi,

Edit profile Account Preferences Log out

    MPs to debate whether texts should be taken into GCSE English literature exam

    Eleanor Busby
    4th April 2017 at 13:39
    Parliament
    Petition calling for open-book examinations for new GCSE English literature attracted almost 110,000 signatures

    MPs will debate the new closed-book exams for GCSE English literature after more than 100,000 people signed a petition calling for texts to be allowed in the exam room

    The petition argues that "exams shouldn't be a test on the student's memory", claiming that students could be required to learn and memorise more than 250 quotes for the two literature papers. 

    The debate on the reformed English literature GCSE – which is being taken for the first time this summer – will take place in Parliament later this month. 

    Students will sit the new, tougher GCSEs in English and maths, which will be graded from 9 to 1, rather than A* to G. 

    The creator of the petition says: "On top of 20-plus exams, students are experiencing high levels of stress due to the paper being more demanding for a higher grade.

    "English is a subject that all employers and universities look at. Therefore, if students are unable to realistically achieve high grades, there will be lower employment rates."

    'They don't need to learn poems by heart'

    The government responded to the petition, saying: "Students should not be misled into believing that they will get good marks simply by memorising and writing out the poems or texts they have studied.

    "Students will not need to learn and remember the exact words of poems or texts by heart."

    It added: "The student will need to write about a poem they have studied and that is not given to them in the exam, but that does not require them to reproduce the text in full."

    The debate about the GCSE English literature exams will take place on Monday 24 April in Westminster Hall from 4.30pm.

    To feedback your views to the House of Commons Petitions Committee join in the discussion on our Tes community forum by Monday. 

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    Petitions against new GCSE exams attract tens of thousands of signatures

    15th February 2017 at 17:10

    Exclusive: Ofqual considers grading shake-up that could cause English GCSE results to plummet

    12th February 2016 at 00:30

    GCSE pass grade confusion deepens: EBacc requires grade 4 for pupils but grade 5 for schools

    28th March 2017 at 18:15

    New GCSE ‘pass’ lowered from grade 5 to 4 in DfE U-turn

    28th March 2017 at 13:55

    Exclusive: Only two pupils will get straight top grades in new GCSEs, DfE adviser predicts

    27th March 2017 at 12:23

    Most read

    1. Brian Cox: Don't use children as 'measurement probes' to test schools
    2. 'I'm quitting teaching mid-career – I loved the job but all my hard work...
    3. If teachers think it’s a waste of time, then it probably is
    4. New GCSE ‘pass’ lowered from grade 5 to 4 in DfE U-turn
    5. ‘The curriculum should support the mental health of teachers and pupils ...
    6. WATCH: Teacher fools class with fake spelling test – and the internet co...
    7. 'Students have their own friends, they don’t need another one'
    8. Why you should free staff from the shackles of specific targets
    9. ATL ‘extremely concerned’ about apprentices being 'exploited'
    10. 'In the age of austerity what matters most is how we retain - and don't ...

    Breaking news

    Brian Cox

    Brian Cox: Don't use children as 'measurement probes' to test schools

    3rd April 2017 at 17:00
    school capacity stats

    Pressure on school places: Four facts we learned today

    3rd April 2017 at 13:27
    Apprenticeships

    ATL ‘extremely concerned’ about apprentices being 'exploited'

    3rd April 2017 at 12:43
    Energy Coast UTC has received a financial notice to improve.

    Energy Coast UTC handed financial notice to improve

    31st March 2017 at 16:07
    The Premier League Primary Stars initiative will launch a national TV advertising campaign on Sunday

    José Mourinho and Theo Walcott to promote maths in primary schools

    31st March 2017 at 13:08

    Get Tes online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to Tes online and the Tes app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off Tes Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the Tes online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today