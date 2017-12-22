Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Saved Jobs Searches & alerts Applications Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    MPs to investigate mental health provision for young people

    Martin George
    22nd December 2017 at 11:25
    DfE
    Funding, social media and mental health professionals in schools will be examined in joint inquiry by health and education committees

    MPs have launched an inquiry into mental health provision for young people, after the government launched a Green Paper on the issue.

    The investigation will be carried out jointly by the Education Select Committee and the Health Select Committee, and will start taking oral evidence next month.

    The DfE and Department for Health are currently consulting on their proposals, which include mental health support teams providing treatment on school premises, and piloting a four-week waiting time for access to child and adolescent mental health services.

    Robert Halfon, chair of the Education Select Committee, said: “There is a growing prevalence of mental ill-health among children and young people.

    "Schools, colleges and universities have an important role to play in supporting young people with mental health concerns and promoting well-being. The government has a significant role to play, too.”

    Impact of social media

    In May, the two select committees found that funding pressures were forcing an increasing number of schools to cut back mental health provision, despite rising demand.

    Mr Halfon said the new investigation would examine the resources allocated to schools, colleges and universities to deliver support on the front line, and what considerations there are around placing mental health professionals in schools.

    Mr Halfon said the inquiry by MPs would also examine what the Green Paper offers “to ensure pupils and students are making better-informed choices about social media use”.

    In November, children’s commissioner for England Anne Longfield backed his call for the government to review the impact of social media on the mental health of young people.

    Sarah Wollaston, chair of the Health Committee, said: "Much has been promised for children and young people’s mental health services and we welcome the publication of the government’s Green Paper.

    “In this joint inquiry with the Education Committee, we will examine the proposals outlined in the Green Paper and the extent to which they will address the mental health needs of children and young people and enable them to thrive throughout their education."

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and Instagram, and like Tes on Facebook.

    DfE

    Comments

    Related Content

    Government pledges £215m to bring mental health treatment into schools

    3rd December 2017 at 00:03

    Supporting mental health is a whole-school project

    1st December 2017 at 00:00
     

    ‘Teachers can’t deal with their students’ mental health problems on their own. Parents must play their part, too’

    27th November 2017 at 12:35

    Pupils feel they need to risk their lives to get mental health treatment, warns children's commissioner

    21st November 2017 at 16:44

    Most read

    1. Revealed: The 10 most influential figures in education in 2017
    2. 'In every class, there will be a child who secretly looks forward to see...
    3. Can you solve these festive maths puzzles for 10-year-olds?
    4. 'Pay more attention to pedagogy,' inspectors told
    5. AQA admits breaking rules on exam re-marks
    6. Why don’t you ask pupils to do their own marking?
    7. 'If your head suggests you might stay in touch over Christmas, tell them...
    8. Rocking around the Christmas tree just to try to stay awake…
    9. 'Teaching is driving too many teachers to mental health problems'
    10. ‘If our schools aren’t joyful, then society should feel scuppered’

    Breaking news

    Calls grow for free sanitary products in schools and colleges

    Calls grow for free sanitary products in schools and colleges

    23rd December 2017 at 00:04

    School trips 'can foster an interest in nature' - but must be followed-up in class

    22nd December 2017 at 16:05

    Former headteacher wins national carol-writing contest

    22nd December 2017 at 13:07
    Podcast

    The Tes podcast: Review of 2017

    22nd December 2017 at 11:42

    Revealed: The 10 most influential figures in education in 2017

    22nd December 2017 at 05:04

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now