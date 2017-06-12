Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Nearly half of public don't know whether parents should back teachers or pupils over misbehaviour

    Martin George
    12th June 2017 at 18:16
    YouGov poll finds older people more likely to say parents should side with the teacher over disputed allegations of misbehaviour

    Nearly half the population do not know whether parents should take the side of a child or their teacher when there is a dispute over an allegation of misbehaviour.

    The findings come in a YouGov poll, released today, which found that younger adults were less likely to take the teacher's side than older adults.

    The survey asked: "When a teacher reports that a child has been misbehaving at school and that same child denies that they have, whose side do you think the child’s parents should take?"

    Among the general population, 47 per cent said parents should side with the teacher and 11 per cent said they should side with the child. But 42 per cent answered "don't know".

    Picking sides

    Support for the teacher increased with the age of the respondents.

    Among 18-24 year-olds, 34 per cent said parents should back the teacher, rising to 57 per cent among those aged 65 or above.

    And when it came to backing the child, 18 per cent of 18-24 year olds said parents should back the child, falling to 10-11 per cent among older people.

    The poll, which was conducted today, asked 5,541 adults in the UK, weighting their responses to be representative of the British population.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook.

    Comments

    Related Content

    Student disengagement may be down to behaviour management techniques, says academic

    11th May 2017 at 12:01

    Managing pupil behaviour is all in the eyebrow

    5th May 2017 at 00:00
     

    Behaviour management: 'Instead of suspending students, why not ask their parents to join the class?'

    3rd February 2017 at 15:23

    How pygmy goats have transformed pupil behaviour

    3rd February 2017 at 11:04

    Most read

    1. Justine Greening re-appointed education secretary in cabinet reshuffle
    2. 'How I minimised marking and reclaimed my weekend'
    3. 'The phonics check is a necessary and important part of teaching childre...
    4. 'Being "out" in school isn’t a choice for me – I feel that I owe it to m...
    5. 'If this election result means one thing for education, it's that plans ...
    6. 'More funding? No new grammar schools? What a Conservative minority gove...
    7. Teachers need to learn to trust research again
    8. Your 10-point checklist for maximising learning time in lessons
    9. General election: Carmichael loses seat and Greening clings on
    10. Exclusive: The virtually impossible task of overturning an Ofsted verdict

    Breaking news

    Exclusive: Further blow for grammar schools plan as Ark boss speaks out against selection

    12th June 2017 at 17:15

    School life of gifted pupils subject of new BBC documentary

    12th June 2017 at 14:02
    barbara taylor bradford, a woman of substance, author, writing, literacy, girls, school, competition

    Barbara Taylor Bradford searches for next generation of literary bestsellers

    12th June 2017 at 11:19
    Regional schools commissioners made key decisions involving trusts they later got jobs with

    Exclusive: RSCs made key decisions on academy trusts they later joined

    12th June 2017 at 05:01

    Exclusive: The virtually impossible task of overturning an Ofsted verdict

    12th June 2017 at 04:30

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now