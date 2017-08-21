Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Nearly two thirds of parents say GCSE grading reforms have added to pupil stress

    Eleanor Busby
    23rd August 2017 at 00:02
    Stress
    A new survey has revealed the extent of parents’ anxiety about children’s exam results

    Nearly two thirds (62 per cent) of parents with children in Year 10 and Year 11 have said that the regrading of GCSEs has added to their child’s stress levels. 

    A Mumsnet survey has also revealed that 70 per cent of parents with children in those school years said that their child is worried about their GCSEs. 

    Tomorrow teenagers will receive their GCSE results – in England, pupils will receive numerical grades (9 to 1) in the new maths and English GCSEs, as well as A* to G in the other subjects. 

    Last week, a Tes and Mumsnet survey revealed that less than 20 per cent of parents think this year’s new GCSE grading system is a “good idea”.

    Forty-four per cent of those with children studying for the new exams thought it would hinder their prospects.

    Today's poll reveals that of the parents with children who have recently taken their GCSEs: 

    • Forty-three per cent were worried that their child wasn’t getting enough sleep in the run-up to exams.
    • Forty-three per cent also said their child was worrying about their future.
    • However, 38 per cent were concerned their child was not working as hard as they would like.

     

    The survey, of more than 1,000 parents in England, also shows that 28 per cent of parents with children in Year 11 bribe their children in an attempt to incentivise a particular grade or set of target grades.

    Of these parents who admitted to bribery, 78 per cent said they deployed promises of cash.

    Justine Roberts, CEO of Mumsnet, said: “For most parents, GCSEs are the first on-the-record judgement of their child’s academic prowess. Some can find themselves becoming pretty frantic as the exams get closer.

    "Some children are readier to grasp the exams’ significance than others and many conversations on Mumsnet centre around how to motivate a laid-back teen to do as well as they can.

    "Set against the constant drumbeat of worrying stories about the next generation’s employment and financial prospects, it’s no surprise that stress levels run high around exam time.”

    A Department for Education spokesperson said: “The best schools create a happy, safe and supportive environment, so that all children can fulfil their potential without suffering undue stress. This government has taken steps to reduce examination burdens upon young people.

    “At GCSE level we have removed the incentives for multiple and pointless resits that were not helping children’s education, giving pupils at least two full years of study before they sit exams.

    At A level we have also made the exams linear with no January assessment window, and have created a new structure that will enable students to study for two full years towards an A level without the need to take an AS exam at all.”

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

     

     

    Comments

    Related Content

    New GCSEs 'could favour boys'

    21st August 2017 at 13:40

    Exclusive: Thousands of GCSE English candidates could have marks changed due to Shakespeare blunder

    18th August 2017 at 17:13

    Exclusive: Confused about new GCSE grades? You've 'not thought about it hard enough', says Ofqual board member

    21st August 2017 at 10:02

    Exclusive: Pupils with 'gibberish' new GCSE grades could miss out on jobs, say employers

    18th August 2017 at 06:03

    Exclusive: Less than a fifth of parents think new GCSE grading system is a 'good idea'

    18th August 2017 at 10:25

    Most read

    1. Seven magic mental health questions every teacher should know
    2. Educating Greater Manchester: The fly-on-the-wall cameras find a new home
    3. 'This year's GCSE maths students are guinea pigs - and they now face the...
    4. 'More pupils must achieve good GCSEs if England is to compete with world...
    5. Being a HoD on GCSE results day is a leap into the unknown
    6. Exclusive: Confused about new GCSE grades? You've 'not thought about it ...
    7. ‘For the first time, this GCSE results day we will have results we can r...
    8. GCSE results day 2017: All you need to know
    9. ‘On GCSE results day, teachers now need the top marks as much as the pup...
    10. ’Parents continually ask us questions about the new GCSEs that we just d...

    Breaking news

    House prices

    Quarter of parents move house to be in right school catchment area

    23rd August 2017 at 00:02
    GCSEs

    'More pupils must achieve good GCSEs if England is to compete with world's best'

    23rd August 2017 at 00:02
    neglect, child abuse, nspcc, adults, helpline, social services, police, signs, alcohol, drugs, parents

    Child neglect: Record number of calls to NSPCC helpline

    23rd August 2017 at 00:02
    Private school like Fettes College in Edinburgh face prospect of rate relief remova

    Private schools should pay business rates, says Scottish government review

    22nd August 2017 at 18:11
    national audit office, nao, investigation, efficiency, effectiveness, ofsted, inspection, criticism, value for money

    National Audit Office to investigate Ofsted

    22nd August 2017 at 16:46

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now