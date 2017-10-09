New charity aims to reduce link between school exclusion and social exclusion

A charity designed to help pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds or with mental health problems to remain in mainstream education is being launched today.

The charity also hopes to increase the number of exceptional teachers and leaders choosing to work in alternative provision.

A new report, published by thinktank IPPR, draws attention to the link between children growing up in poverty, or experiencing mental health problems, and school exclusions.

“As mental ill health in young people rises, and more children are subject to interaction with social care services each year, more vulnerable children spill into the alternative provision sector,” the report states.

“Too often, this path leads them straight from school exclusion to social exclusion.”

As Tes recently reported, the number of pupils excluded nationally has risen by 10 per cent in the last year. In some areas, it has increased by as much as 300 per cent.

Preventative support

To tackle this problem, a new charity called The Difference has been set up by IPPR, to train school leaders to break the link between school and social exclusion.

The thinktank's report, Making the Difference, highlights four educational priorities that it hopes will be tackled by this new charity:

Improving preventative support for young people with complex needs in mainstream schools.

Improving the commissioning and oversight of alternative provision for excluded pupils.

Increasing and then maintaining the supply of exceptional teachers and leaders into alternative provision.

Improving an understanding of what works, in improving trajectories for excluded young people.

Kiran Gill, associate fellow of the IPPR and founder of The Difference, said that the aim was to raise the status of those teachers working with excluded pupils.

“Too often, the country’s most vulnerable and troubled children become invisible as they are pushed out of the mainstream school system,” she said. “But by not addressing their challenges when they first appear, we are brewing trouble for later.”

'Bleak'

The IPPR report proposes that The Difference would address these programmes by recruiting exceptional early careers teachers and placing them in alternative provision. They would then be offered a two-year programme of on-the-job specialist training, accredited at master’s level.

The charity would go on to disseminate advice about how best to support vulnerable and disaffected pupils.

Commenting on the initiative, Sir Kevan Collins, chief executive of the Education Endowment Foundation, said: “We know that pupils who are excluded from school are much more likely to come from poorer homes. Outcomes for this group are so bleak we have to be prepared to invest in testing radical approaches and programmes.

“But with the stakes as high as they are for this group of vulnerable learners, it’s essential any new initiative is evaluated carefully so that we can all learn more about what works.”

