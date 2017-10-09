Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    New charity aims to reduce link between school exclusion and social exclusion

    Adi Bloom
    10th October 2017 at 00:02
    ippr, exclusion, the difference, school, mainstream, alternative provision, social disadvantage, school exclusion, social exclusion
    It plans to help pupils facing complex social and emotional problems to remain in mainstream education

    A charity designed to help pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds or with mental health problems to remain in mainstream education is being launched today.

    The charity also hopes to increase the number of exceptional teachers and leaders choosing to work in alternative provision.

    A new report, published by thinktank IPPR, draws attention to the link between children growing up in poverty, or experiencing mental health problems, and school exclusions.

    “As mental ill health in young people rises, and more children are subject to interaction with social care services each year, more vulnerable children spill into the alternative provision sector,” the report states.

    “Too often, this path leads them straight from school exclusion to social exclusion.”

    As Tes recently reported, the number of pupils excluded nationally has risen by 10 per cent in the last year. In some areas, it has increased by as much as 300 per cent.

    Preventative support

    To tackle this problem, a new charity called The Difference has been set up by IPPR, to train school leaders to break the link between school and social exclusion.

    The thinktank's report, Making the Difference, highlights four educational priorities that it hopes will be tackled by this new charity:

    • Improving preventative support for young people with complex needs in mainstream schools.
    • Improving the commissioning and oversight of alternative provision for excluded pupils.
    • Increasing and then maintaining the supply of exceptional teachers and leaders into alternative provision.
    • Improving an understanding of what works, in improving trajectories for excluded young people.

    Kiran Gill, associate fellow of the IPPR and founder of The Difference, said that the aim was to raise the status of those teachers working with excluded pupils.

    “Too often, the country’s most vulnerable and troubled children become invisible as they are pushed out of the mainstream school system,” she said. “But by not addressing their challenges when they first appear, we are brewing trouble for later.”

    'Bleak'

    The IPPR report proposes that The Difference would address these programmes by recruiting exceptional early careers teachers and placing them in alternative provision. They would then be offered a two-year programme of on-the-job specialist training, accredited at master’s level.

    The charity would go on to disseminate advice about how best to support vulnerable and disaffected pupils.

    Commenting on the initiative, Sir Kevan Collins, chief executive of the Education Endowment Foundation, said: “We know that pupils who are excluded from school are much more likely to come from poorer homes. Outcomes for this group are so bleak we have to be prepared to invest in testing radical approaches and programmes.

    “But with the stakes as high as they are for this group of vulnerable learners, it’s essential any new initiative is evaluated carefully so that we can all learn more about what works.”

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and Instagram, and like Tes on Facebook.

    Comments

    Related Content

    Exclusive: Permanent exclusions 'skyrocket' by as much as 300% in a year

    8th September 2017 at 06:03

    Exclusive: Excluded pupils denied education that is their legal right

    15th September 2017 at 05:31

    Exclusion from school can lead to long-term mental-health problems, study shows

    20th August 2017 at 10:44

    Most read

    1. Four points to consider before you quit teaching
    2. ' Too many teaching methods are based on myths and assumptions – it's ti...
    3. ‘The constant battle between being the teacher I want to be and being th...
    4. 'Teachers are grown-ups, not children – and schools would be a better pl...
    5. Weekend read: Is growth mindset the new learning styles?
    6. Reward systems make losers out of teachers and students
    7. A student take on what works and what does not when it comes to teaching...
    8. Taking the pee out of physics: how boys are getting a leg-up
    9. Why we should teach all pupils as if they have dyslexia
    10. Exclusive: Subjects other than English and maths barely feature in Ofste...

    Breaking news

    children's commissioner, anne longfield, mental health, camhs, government, child and adolescent mental-health services, nhs, treatment, help

    Less than one in four children received the mental health help they needed last year

    9th October 2017 at 18:46
    Primary school

    Academic gap between independent and state primaries narrows as fees rise

    9th October 2017 at 16:46
    school librarian of the year, school library association, glenthorne high school, sla, literacy, books, reading

    Social-media 'evangelist' named school librarian of the year

    9th October 2017 at 16:29
    Wakefield City Academies Trust

    Astrea and Outwood Grange in the running to take over Wakefield City Academies Trust schools

    9th October 2017 at 15:45
    children, safeguarding, abuse, sexually abused, peer-on-peer, police, report, classroom, rape, playground, school

    Huge rise in alleged sexual assaults by under-18s

    9th October 2017 at 11:38

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now