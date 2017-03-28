Register
Home feed
My list
Job alerts Jobs Resources
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Find training Lesson materials Jobs Register for free Log in Help

Hi,

Edit profile Account Preferences Log out

    New DfE property company will 'operate at pace' to deliver 500 new free schools

    Martin George
    28th March 2017 at 13:41
    The government has officially launched the new LocatED property company.
    DfE
    Launch follows difficulties finding sites for free schools, and paying above market values

    The head of a new company designed to help the government deliver its promise of 500 new free schools has pledged to “operate at pace”.

    Last month, the National Audit Office warned that the government was “paying a premium” for some free school sites, with 20 exceeding their official valuation by more than 60 per cent.

    MPs on the Public Accounts Committee this month also heard that two-thirds of free schools open on temporary sites.

    The government's 2015 election manifesto said that "over the next Parliament, we will open at least 500 new free schools".

    The Department for Education today officially launched LocatED, a public property company, which aims to “secure the right sites, at the right price”.

    LocatED’s chief executive Lara Newman said: “We understand the scale of the challenge and the property landscape. LocatED has the expertise and will operate at pace to negotiate with multiple partners across the private and public sector.

    “We work directly with landowners, agents and developers to secure sites for new free schools, whilst ensuring the best value for the taxpayer.”

    It will have a £2 billion budget, and will also help find sites for the 110 extra free schools the chancellor announced in this month’s budget. The government expects these to include new grammar schools.

    LocatED’s board chairman will be Michael Strong, who is a non-executive director of NHS Property Services, which has a portfolio of 3,500 buildings representing about 10 per cent of the NHS estate.

    Peter Lauener, chief executive of the Education Funding Agency, said finding a site was “the main challenge” for many free school trusts.

    He added: “The establishment of LocatED places this challenge in the hands of a specialist team of commercial property professionals.”

    The DfE said LocatED has a “multi-disciplinary team with specialist skills and extensive property sector experience who will negotiate complex deals with multiple partners across the private and public sector to get the best possible value for money for the taxpayer”.

    DfE

    Comments

    Related Content

    More than half a billion extra for new free schools, budget small print reveals

    8th March 2017 at 16:44

    ‘Unseemly rush’ leaves many free schools stuck in limbo

    11th November 2016 at 00:00
     

    GCSE results for almost a third of free schools are below the DfE floor standard, analysis claims

    13th October 2016 at 15:13

    Tauheedul Education Trust: 'Our GCSE results show the free schools programme is transforming the education'

    27th August 2016 at 18:01

    Most read

    1. Exclusive: Only two pupils will get straight top grades in new GCSEs, Df...
    2. We are all unique – except when it comes to meetings
    3. The five steps teaching assistants must follow to increase student indep...
    4. 20 things to do before you’re 12, in search of a balanced education
    5. Getting rid of staff isn’t the answer
    6. New GCSE ‘pass’ lowered from grade 5 to 4 in DfE U-turn
    7. 'The press is full of bad-news stories about teaching – we desperately n...
    8. Exclusive: Pisa data may be incomparable, Schleicher admits
    9. 'To retain our best teachers we need to stop killing them with planning,...
    10. Exclusive: Schools under fire for putting rape victims in classroom with...

    Breaking news

    Shannon May of Bridge International Academies giving evidence to the International Development Committee.

    Teachers 'disempowered' by highly-scripted lessons delivered on tablets

    28th March 2017 at 14:33
    Numerical grades

    New GCSE ‘pass’ lowered from grade 5 to 4 in DfE U-turn

    28th March 2017 at 13:55
    The government is planning to change the rules on deficits and council loans to schools.

    Exclusive: DfE seeks to lift debt millstone from 'untouchable' schools

    28th March 2017 at 12:10
    Early nights and more exposure to sunlight would reduce teen tiredness at school

    Later school start time 'not the solution' for tired teens

    28th March 2017 at 07:30
    exclusion, out of education, not in education, national children's bureau, ncb, mental health, special educational needs, send

    Urgent government action needed on children outside education, charity warns

    28th March 2017 at 00:04

    Get Tes online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to Tes online and the Tes app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off Tes Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the Tes online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today