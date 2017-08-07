Register
    New EBacc measure 'might as well be called Attainment 6'

    Helen Ward
    7th August 2017 at 17:52
    ebacc measure is like attainment 8
    School leaders' union argues there is no need to publish new performance measure for schools because it is so similar to existing score

    The new EBacc measure will be so similar to the existing measure of how pupils have performed in eight GCSEs that there is little point in introducing it, according to headteachers.

    Currently, the government publishes two EBacc measures: how many pupils enter the EBacc and how many have achieved it – defined as those who achieved at least a grade C, or the new grade 5, in all the subjects.

    But from next year, the achievement measure will be replaced with an average point score, which aims to give credit to all pupils – not just those at a particular boundary.

    blog by education data expert Dave Thomson, of Education Datalab, has pointed out that the new measure for producing an average point score (APS) for EBacc based on giving a score to all pupils in a school, rather than just those who enter the EBacc, will be very similar to the current “Attainment 8” score.

    The finding reflects the fact that the EBacc is made up of English, maths, double science, history or geography and a language, while the Attainment 8 score is based on how well pupils have performed in up to eight qualifications including English, maths, three EBacc qualifications and three other approved qualifications.

    But the analysis has raised questions about why both measures are needed.

    “We wonder where this leaves Attainment 8,” Mr Thomson wrote. “The EBacc APS might as well be called Attainment 6.”

    Duncan Baldwin, deputy director of policy at the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), agreed. He said, while the APS EBacc score was an improvement on the current EBacc attainment measure, the similarity to Attainment 8 meant there was no need to publish it.

    “We have ended up with a set of measures that don’t work together as a set, because some are proxies for others,” Mr Baldwin said.

    “What we need is for the government to have a good look at sensible measures which are complementary rather than proxies and measure the things that matter – Attainment 8 and Progress 8 are reasonably good.”

    Mr Thomson also pointed out that the chosen method of calculating an APS means a school's score would improve with more entries. 

    If the APS score had only looked at those who entered the EBacc, there would be no additional incentive to enter more pupils than there is now, he added. If only pupils with a full hand of EBacc subjects were counted, a school's score "would doubtless decline if more pupils entered the EBacc".

    A recent consultation on the EBacc ended with the government pushing back its plans for 90 per cent of pupils to sit GCSEs in the core academic subjects from 2020 to 2025.

    The government has now said that it will only expect 75 per cent of Year 10 pupils to be studying EBacc subjects by 2022.

    The move comes after the Conservatives’ original 2015 manifesto pledge for the EBacc to made compulsory for all was watered down to a goal of 90 per cent of pupils studying the subjects.

    More than a third of secondary school teachers say that less than half of key stage 4 pupils were entered for GCSEs in the subjects that make up the EBacc in September 2016, according to NfER research commissioned by the DfE.

    The DfE has been contacted for comment.

    Comments

