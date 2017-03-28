Register
Home feed
My list
Job alerts Jobs Resources
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Find training Lesson materials Jobs Register for free Log in Help

Hi,

Edit profile Account Preferences Log out

    New GCSE ‘pass’ lowered from grade 5 to 4 in DfE U-turn

    Eleanor Busby
    28th March 2017 at 13:55
    Numerical grades
    FE
    Justine Greening aims to provide 'certainty' by replacing a 'good pass' with both a 'standard pass' (grade 4) and a 'strong pass' (grade 5)

    The benchmark "pass" grade for tougher new reformed GCSEs is being lowered from a grade 5 to 4, the Department for Education announced today.

    Numerical GCSE grades from 9 (the top) to 1, rather than A* to G, are being phased in, beginning with maths, English literature and English language this summer.

    Originally the DfE said a grade 5 – the equivalent of a high C or low B in current GCSEs – would be seen as a “good pass”, in the line with the aim of the new qualifications representing more of a challenge.

    But the picture was muddied with the news that a grade 4 – roughly equivalent to the existing grade C – would be sufficient for pupils to avoid mandatory post-16 resits for GCSEs in English and maths until at least 2019.​

    Today, education secretary Justine Greening attempted to end the confusion by announcing that grade 4 will be the “standard pass” and grade 5 will be deemed a “strong pass”.

    And the situation became even more complicated this afternoon as the DfE told Tes that for the English Baccalaureate GCSE measure – something the government wants 90 per cent of pupils to achieve – grade 5 would be the benchmark that pupils have to achieve.

    In a letter to the Commons education select committee Ms Greening writes: "I want to provide certainty about how this new grading will work and, in particular, the consequences for individual pupils of achieving a grade 4 or grade 5.

    "Rather than reporting on the 'good pass', we will instead distinguish between a grade 4 as a 'standard pass' and a grade 5 as a 'strong pass' and report on both."

    She added: "Where employers, FE providers and universities currently accept a grade C we would expect them to continue recognising a grade 4."

    'A credible achievement'

    The alteration – which comes just months before the first wave of reformed GCSEs will be sat  – follows concerns that pupils could miss out on entry to sixth forms, further education courses and apprenticeships following confusion about the new numerical grading system.

    Ms Greening writes: "I want to be very clear to schools, employers, colleges and pupils themselves that a 'standard pass' is a credible achievement and one that should be valued as a passport to future study and employment."

    But in the school performance tables this year both the "standard pass" and "strong pass" will appear to ensure standards continue to be raised, she said. 

    "This will not affect individual pupils, but – alongside other performance measures – will allow parents, Ofsted and others to see which schools are getting the best results from their pupils, ensuring we can provide more support to those schools that need it," Ms Greening said. 

    Geoff Barton, who becomes the ASCL union's leader next month, previously blamed a lack of clear communication from the government for a variety of entry requirements for this September.

    He said: "On one hand, schools are going to be judged on the number of pupils who achieve a grade 5 or better in English and maths and in the EBacc (English Baccalaureate).

    "On the other hand, the government says that grade 4 is enough for pupils to progress to the next stage of their education if sixth forms and colleges decide it 'meets their requirements'.”

    Mr Barton, head of King Edward VI School in Suffolk, said the numbers planning to join his sixth-form this year appeared lower than anticipated – and he thinks it is because pupils think they won’t be able to get in with a grade 4.

    And last week, Sally Collier, chief regulator of exams watchdog Ofqual, told Tes that there was a risk that deserving children would not enter post-16 courses if the new grades were misunderstood by parents and colleges. 

    She admitted that many businesses and parents would be “confused” by the changes to grading and that communicating the changes was a “big job”.

    “I think the biggest risks are [if] those that are using the new 9 to 1s for entrance requirements – whether that be a college, apprenticeship, or a particular course where these qualifications are used as entrance hurdles – don’t understand them, or parents don’t fully understand what their children need to get to their next stage, then that’s the biggest risk,” Ms Collier added.

    When asked whether students should be expected to get a grade 4 or 5, Ms Collier said: “We have been very clear in not talking about grade 5. We have set out the scale and have set out that the same proportion of students will get a 4 and above as a C and above.”

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

    FE

    Comments

    Related Content

    Exclusive: Only two pupils will get straight top grades in new GCSEs, DfE adviser predicts

    27th March 2017 at 12:23

    Exclusive: Parents and employers will be 'confused' by new numerical GCSE grades, Ofqual chief admits

    23rd March 2017 at 05:03

    New GCSE grades cause 'confusion' in colleges' entry requirements

    24th March 2017 at 00:03

    Incoming ASCL general secretary warns of confusion over new GCSE grading system

    7th March 2017 at 00:03

    Ofqual ramps up publicity amid 'confusion' over numerical GCSE grades

    6th March 2017 at 17:11

    Most read

    1. Exclusive: Only two pupils will get straight top grades in new GCSEs, Df...
    2. We are all unique – except when it comes to meetings
    3. The five steps teaching assistants must follow to increase student indep...
    4. 20 things to do before you’re 12, in search of a balanced education
    5. Getting rid of staff isn’t the answer
    6. 'The press is full of bad-news stories about teaching – we desperately n...
    7. New GCSE ‘pass’ lowered from grade 5 to 4 in DfE U-turn
    8. Exclusive: Pisa data may be incomparable, Schleicher admits
    9. 'To retain our best teachers we need to stop killing them with planning,...
    10. Exclusive: Schools under fire for putting rape victims in classroom with...

    Breaking news

    Shannon May of Bridge International Academies giving evidence to the International Development Committee.

    Teachers 'disempowered' by highly-scripted lessons delivered on tablets

    28th March 2017 at 14:33
    The government has officially launched the new LocatED property company.

    New DfE property company will 'operate at pace' to deliver 500 new free schools

    28th March 2017 at 13:41
    The government is planning to change the rules on deficits and council loans to schools.

    Exclusive: DfE seeks to lift debt millstone from 'untouchable' schools

    28th March 2017 at 12:10
    Early nights and more exposure to sunlight would reduce teen tiredness at school

    Later school start time 'not the solution' for tired teens

    28th March 2017 at 07:30
    exclusion, out of education, not in education, national children's bureau, ncb, mental health, special educational needs, send

    Urgent government action needed on children outside education, charity warns

    28th March 2017 at 00:04

    Get Tes online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to Tes online and the Tes app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off Tes Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the Tes online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today