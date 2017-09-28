Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    New minister holds dual roles at academy trust despite DfE guidance

    Martin George
    28th September 2017 at 19:01
    Sir Theodore Agnew is a trustee and a member of the Inspiration Trust.
    DfE
    Sir Theodore Agnew is both a 'member' and a 'trustee' of the Inspiration Trust

    The minister who will oversee the academies system simultaneously holds two key roles at the academy trust he founded, despite guidance from the DfE that raises concerns about such arrangements.

    The government today announced that Sir Theodore Agnew would succeed Lord Nash as minister for the schools system.

    He is currently chairman of the Inspiration Trust, which runs 14 primary and secondary schools in Norfolk and Suffolk.

    According to its financial accounts, Sir Theodore is both a "member" and a "trustee" of the trust, despite government guidance that raises concerns about the same person holding both roles.

    The Academies Financial Handbook says members have a similar role to shareholders of a company, while the board of trustees manages the business of the trust.

    In his forward to the latest version of the handbook, published this summer, Lord Nash wrote that it “emphasises how having separation between those individuals who are members, trustees and employees promotes objectivity and reduces concentrations of power”.

    The handbook itself warns that “if members also sit on the board of trustees this may reduce the objectivity with which the members can exercise their powers”.

    And in a letter to academy trust chairs last October, Lord Nash wrote: "The most robust governance structures will have a significant degree of separation between the individuals who are members and those who are trustees. This enables more objective oversight of the board’s performance and decision-making."

    According to Inspiration Trust's website, two of its three members are also trustees.

    The minutes of the trust's January 2017 board meeting say the clerk "advised the trustees on the ‘suggested’ improvements from the DFE to governance structures in MATs [multi-academy trusts]. The chairman advised that the board had considered the suggestions but asked that it be noted that no changes to the current membership or trustee structure would take place unless the changes were obligatory."

    A spokesman for Inspiration Trust confirmed Sir Theodore would step down as chairman but remain a trustee of the trust, but did not know if he would also remain a member.

    A chief executive of another Norfolk multi-academy trust, who asked not to be named, said the fact Sir Theodore held the two roles despite the government guidance raised questions about his credibility.

    They said: “Lord Nash has been pushing for separation so that there is accountability, and Inspiration has not had that separation between the roles, because [Sir Theodore] is both.

    “The Academies Financial Handbook is pushing for separation, and the Inspiration Trust model does not follow that.”

    They added: “If he is now the man holding us to account, how can we feel confident about the decision-making being correct when he had made this decision about his own academy structure?

    “It’s the confidence in him, when he is not following the structure in his own organisation.”

    The Department for Education declined to comment, but emphasised that Sir Theodore was ensuring processes are in the place to prevent any conflict of interest between his ministerial role and his charitable interests.

    Lord Nash founded Future Academies trust where, according to its latest accounts, he is both a member and a trustee.

    DfE

    Comments

    Related Content

    'Theo Agnew has a lot on his plate as new schools minister - including defending the whole academies model'

    28th September 2017 at 14:58

    Theodore Agnew confirmed as new minister at the Department for Education

    28th September 2017 at 12:43

    Theodore Agnew widely expected to replace Lord Nash

    28th September 2017 at 11:23

    Most read

    1. 'Teachers are grown-ups, not children – and schools would be a better pl...
    2. 'How "extreme reading" transformed test results for my reluctant readers'
    3. 'Why not take Katie Hopkins up on her offer and invite her into your cla...
    4. Exclusive: Secondary schools left 'demoralised' by DfE's Progress 8 error
    5. LISTEN: Professor Daniel Willingham on why teaching phonics remains so c...
    6. Teachers are in the relationship business
    7. Angela Rayner outlines 10-point charter for National Education Service
    8. ‘My quitting teaching had very little to do with the kids and everything...
    9. Teachers must learn to tackle pupil distress, psychologists say
    10. Teacher who had sexual activity with former pupil at school banned for life

    Breaking news

    white rose maths statement by trinity maths

    White Rose Maths says it will stop work if there is 'overwhelming consensus' to do so

    28th September 2017 at 17:33
    Sir Theodore Agnew, giving evidence to the Commons Education Select Committee.

    Theodore Agnew confirmed as new minister at the Department for Education

    28th September 2017 at 12:43
    gap widens between poorer children and the rest

    Reading gap widens for poorer children – and 3 other findings from today's KS1 results

    28th September 2017 at 12:39
    Ofqual has launched a call for evidence.

    Ofqual seeks views on ability of teachers to leak exam questions

    28th September 2017 at 11:53
    Jules White, headteacher at Tanbridge House School, in West Sussex

    School funding changes will fail to tackle 'postcode lottery', heads warn

    28th September 2017 at 11:31

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now