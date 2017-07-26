Register
    New regional schools commissioner announced for the South West

    Will Hazell
    26th July 2017 at 16:29
    Hiring
    MAT CEO Lisa Mannall announced as new regional schools commissioner for the South West

    A multi-academy trust boss has been named as the new regional schools commissioner  for the South West.

    Lisa Mannall, chief executive of The Learning Academy Trust, has been announced by Sir David Carter, the national schools commissioner, as the RSC for the region.

    The Learning Academy Trust covers ten primary academies and is based in Cornwall. Ms Mannall has been on the South West headteacher board since 2014.

    Sir David said he was "delighted" by Ms Mannall's appointment, which he said "maintains the focus on strong system leaders becoming RSCs". 

    The appointment follows the resignation of Rebecca Clark, who announced she was quitting her role as RSC for the South West in May to become a regional director at Ark Schools. 

