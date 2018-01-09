Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Saved Jobs Searches & alerts Applications Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Nick Gibb - champion of phonics and Spag tests - stays at DfE

    Martin George
    9th January 2018 at 13:49
    Nick Gibb
    DfE
    School standards minister was first appointed to an education role in 2005

    Long-serving education minister Nick Gibb has kept his job at the DfE as Theresa May reshuffles the junior ranks of her government.

    His reappointment represents an element of continuity as new secretary of state Damian Hinds begins his first day in Sanctuary Buildings.

    With school standards expected to be a key element of Theresa May’s new year relaunch, Mr Gibb is likely to have an important role.

     

     

    Mr Gibb's stock is high in Conservative circles after last month's Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (Pirls) rankings put England joint-8th in the world for 10-year-olds’ reading – up from 11th in 2011.

    Many saw this as a vindication of his evangelical support of synthetic phonics.

    Mr Gibb has been involved in education policy since David Cameron appointed him shadow schools minister in 2005.

    He joined the Department for Education in 2010 under Michael Gove, promoting the Spag tests and harder Sats.

    David Cameron sacked him in 2012, but he returned to government two years later when Michael Gove left the DfE, since when he has survived a number of reshuffles.

    Last year, the equalities brief was added to Mr Gibb's portfolio.

    Earlier today, Robert Goodwill was sacked as minster for Send, early years and free school meals.

    DfE

    Comments

    Related Content

    Damian Hinds appointed education secretary

    8th January 2018 at 20:10

    Who is Damian Hinds?

    8th January 2018 at 20:13

    In-tray: Nine issues for the new education secretary

    8th January 2018 at 20:16

    Nick Gibb stays as Minister of State for Schools

    17th July 2016 at 07:52

    Most read

    1. Who is Damian Hinds?
    2. The quick Q&A: How to ensure all your pupils work equally hard in your l...
    3. 'Patronising' Justine Greening fights for her job
    4. GCSE computer science pupils to receive no marks for coursework, Ofqual ...
    5. Ministerial reshuffle, Greening, Hinds and Gibb: LIVE
    6. Justine Greening resigns from government
    7. Need to Know: Cheating in GCSE computer science
    8. In-tray: Nine issues for the new education secretary
    9. Justine Greening: Ten of her hits and misses as education secretary
    10. Pupils should stand or squat at their desks, celebrity GP says

    Breaking news

    privacy, data, national pupil database, alternative provision, sensitive information, pupils, parents

    Local authorities collecting sensitive pupil data without consent

    9th January 2018 at 17:50
    private schools, independent schools, cabinet, reshuffle, theresa may, sutton trust, social mobility, david cameron

    Theresa May's reshuffle increases the proportion of privately educated Cabinet ministers

    9th January 2018 at 16:57

    Ministerial reshuffle, Greening, Hinds and Gibb: LIVE

    9th January 2018 at 16:30
    Most teachers struggle to balance work and their personal lives, study finds

    Most teachers struggle to balance work and personal lives, research shows

    9th January 2018 at 16:22
    Nadhim Zahawi

    Reshuffle: Nadhim Zahawi added to DfE line up

    9th January 2018 at 15:21

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now