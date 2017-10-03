Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Nick Gibb: 'Now is a good time to become a teacher'

    Martin George
    3rd October 2017 at 15:08
    Schools minister Nick Gibb said promotion opportunities in schools mean now is a good time to join the teaching profession.
    DfE
    Schools minister blames 'severe problem' of teacher workload on 'ideology from education academics'

    Now is a good time to become a teacher, thanks to increased opportunities for swift promotion, according to the schools minister.

    Nick Gibb was speaking at a fringe meeting at the Conservative Party conference, organised by the free market thinktank Policy Exchange, about “putting talent management into the schools system”.

    He acknowledged there had been “challenges” in recent years with recruiting new teachers into the profession, which he blamed on a strong economy and said this was an issue facing some other countries.

    Mr Gibb told the audience: “I think now is a good time to join the teaching profession. Promotion through the system is swifter now than it has been in the past.

    “Able, ambitious graduates coming into teaching can find themselves in senior leadership positions very swiftly. There are now opportunities to set up and establish a new free school and there are opportunities to run a multi-academy trust after having served as a headteacher for several years.

    “Now is a good time to join the profession, and I think it bodes very well.”

    Teacher workload problem

    Mr Gibb said he had “never really considered” the quality of teachers in the system as one of the challenges the government needed to tackle when it came into office.

    He said his view, based on evidence and visits to 500 schools in 13-14 years, was that “the English teaching profession, I believe, is of very high quality, it is very highly educated, the teachers I meet are to a man and woman conscientious. They are committed to educating the next generation”.

    The minister also described teacher workload as a “severe problem”, and said it was “invariably” driven by ideology from education academics.

    As examples of such ideas, he cited “dialogic marking, a skills-based curriculum, a data-driven and vastly over-complicated assessment system and an ideological hostility to textbooks”.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

    DfE

    Comments

    Related Content

    Exclusive: Is the teacher recruitment crisis beginning to ease?

    22nd September 2017 at 05:04

    Warning of ‘major’ teacher recruitment crisis as trainee numbers fall by 10 per cent

    31st August 2017 at 14:55

    'Teachers are now expected to be social workers, anti-terrorist police, dieticians and the rest - no wonder there's a recruitment crisis'

    20th April 2017 at 15:59

    Exclusive: DfE increases budget for teacher recruitment advertising by £6m as trainee numbers slump

    6th April 2017 at 16:45

    Most read

    1. 'Teachers are grown-ups, not children – and schools would be a better pl...
    2. The education system would fall over without many hours of teacher overt...
    3. Progress 8: What you need to know
    4. Emotion coaching: a behaviour strategy that’s not as fluffy as it sounds
    5. 'Eleven is too young for secondary school. Children need to be left to b...
    6. Justine Greening reveals plans for 'English hubs', literacy in early yea...
    7. Ofsted: A rethink on lesson observations, and eight other plans revealed...
    8. 'It is time to stop dumbing down vocabulary in primary maths'
    9. Social mobility: 'We must end this obsession with working class gentrifi...
    10. 'New routes into teaching will achieve nothing unless there's a change i...

    Breaking news

    Exclusive: DfE urged to break silence over £100m 'healthy pupils' fund

    3rd October 2017 at 14:16
    school-led degrees should be explored

    School-led teaching degrees would be 'great leap forward', says apprenticeships lead

    3rd October 2017 at 12:43
    School inspections in Scotland set to increase by over a third

    School inspections set to rise by a third

    3rd October 2017 at 12:34
    Sir Michael Fallon

    Defence secretary announces expansion of cadet units in schools

    3rd October 2017 at 11:02
    mental health, wellbeing, kitemark, cpd, leadership, pupils, staff, leeds beckett university, centre for mental health in schools

    Kitemark set to show schools taking mental health 'seriously'

    3rd October 2017 at 10:13

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now