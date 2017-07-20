Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Nipple-tweaking and comedy: education at the Edinburgh festival

    Adi Bloom
    22nd July 2017 at 10:02
    Jo D'Arcy quit full-time teaching to become a stand-up comedian. She now hopes to show audiences at the Edinburgh festival what it's like to be a pupil in her classroom

    The state of teaching is so parlous, Jo D’Arcy says, that quitting to become a stand-up comedian felt like a sensible career choice.

    “It cost me a fortune to train as a teacher,” D’Arcy, who now couples supply work at a Staffordshire secondary with stand-up work, says. “But it was so stressful that I left.

    “Now I go up and down the country, playing to working-men’s clubs. But that’s a better option. What does that say?”

    D’Arcy’s one-woman show, D’Arcehole, is one of a number of school-related shows being performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival this year.

    D’Arcy’s performance invites the audience into an ersatz classroom. “I wanted people to see what a lesson’s like when it’s taught by someone who’s got more energy, because they’re not a full-time teacher,” she says.

    Nipple-tweaking

    D’Arcy is somewhat unorthodox in her teaching methods, in art as in real life. “I can’t stand detentions,” she says. “All you’re doing is giving up your lunch to spend time with someone you don’t enjoy teaching, anyway.

    “So I just go for a nipple-tweak, and they don’t do it again. I find it an effective behaviour-management strategy.”

    This year, a considerable number of Edinburgh shows – D’Arcehole among them – offer commentary on the state of the contemporary education system.

    For a full list of all education-related shows at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival this year, see the 21 July edition of Tes. Subscribers can read the full article hereTo subscribe, click hereTo download the digital edition, Android users can click here and iOS users can click here. This week's Tes magazine is available in all good newsagents

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    WATCH: Teachers step into the spotlight in brilliant Year 11 leavers' videos

    6th July 2017 at 11:30

    The teacher, much like the show, must go on (and on)

    7th July 2017 at 00:00

    Whole-class punishment? That's a war crime, Miss

    26th May 2017 at 16:35

    Nearly half of public don't know whether parents should back teachers or pupils over misbehaviour

    12th June 2017 at 18:16

    Most read

    1. Exclusive: Private university launches ‘first knowledge-based PGCE’
    2. 'To retain our best teachers we need to stop killing them with planning,...
    3. Government approves just one maths mastery textbook
    4. 25 traits that make a perfect teacher…
    5. Sats: Prepare for 'secure-fit' writing assessments to be scrapped soon, ...
    6. You’ve earned your right to a guilt-free holiday
    7. WATCH: The video about the wonders of teaching that's got the internet t...
    8. Ex-teacher Emma Hardy warns against schools becoming 'learning factories...
    9. What do children value in their teachers? Well, funny story…
    10. Presents from pupils: A half-used lipstick, a stolen leek and out-of-dat...

    Breaking news

    The ESFA criticised the Enquire Learning Trust.

    Enquire Learning Trust spent nearly £1 million without following procurement rules, report finds

    21st July 2017 at 17:46
    The Tes podcast.

    The Tes podcast: Knowledge-based PGCE and a look back at 2016-17

    21st July 2017 at 16:48
    stop.png

    Ignite Academy Trust reprimanded over 'significant failings' in financial management and governance

    21st July 2017 at 15:49

    Presents from pupils: A half-used lipstick, a stolen leek and out-of-date mince pies

    21st July 2017 at 15:01

    'You're a hero in my eyes, and I'll miss you' – the letters pupils write to their teachers

    21st July 2017 at 11:36

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now