Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

Hi,

Edit profile Account Preferences

    Non-profit supply teacher agency 'needed to stop money being leached out of the system'

    Martin George
    17th April 2017 at 11:38
    Supply teachers told NASUWT conference how they had been exploited by agencies.
    Supply teachers are being exploited by agencies that avoid paying taxes, NASUWT conference hears

    A cooperative supply teacher agency is needed to stop money being leached from schools by “massive" overcharging for temporary staff, a union has said.

    The call came as string of supply teachers this morning told the NASUWT conference some schools were being charged double what the teachers themselves received.

    The union said many of its members had told it they have been forced to sign up to umbrella companies which allow agencies to avoid tax and national insurance liabilities.

    Ruth Duncan, who sits on the union’s executive committee, said: “The NASUWT is concerned that taxpayer’s money is being syphoned off by agencies and off-shore umbrella companies that are engaged in profiteering to the detriment of supply teachers, schools, children and young people.”

    One delegate, Peter Akroyde, of Leeds, claimed agencies “are basically stealing from the system”, while Austin Murphy of Leeds said rising agency income and plummeting supply teacher pay meant “money is being leached out of the system”.

    Patrick Ryan, a supply teacher from Telford, told delegates he was given a two-day placement at a school by a recruitment agency that branded itself as “ethical”.

    “The school liked me,” he said. “They wanted me for a permanent post of supply. The supply agency put a finder’s fee in of £9,800.

    “Naturally, the school in question, when they approached me, said ‘we can’t bring you on board Paddy, the finder’s fee is simply too high’. Naturally, I lost that position.”

    Greg Edland, of South Essex, said a cooperative supply teacher agency would “guarantee teachers being paid their full salary, an agency that only charges its costs to schools, and that pays due tax in the UK or is run as a charity”.

    The conference unanimously passed the motion, which also “condemned the devaluation and exploitation of supply teachers who are being victimised, penalised and robbed of pension rights and sick pay entitlement and made to pay exploitative payroll charges by umbrella companies”.

    It called for supply teachers to be guaranteed national pay and conditions, access to the Teachers’ Pension Scheme, and access to professional development.

    *Tes is part of Tes Global, whose businesses include three teacher supply agencies.

    Comments

    Related Content

    The Secret Diary of a Supply Teacher: 'It can be tough kicking off a week asking someone if they can help you get into the toilet'

    8th January 2017 at 12:01

    How can I manage my class as a supply teacher?

    6th January 2017 at 00:00
     

    ‘Exploited’ supply teachers could lose £200 a month

    6th May 2016 at 08:01

    ‘Exploited’ supply teachers get a kicking from taxman

    6th May 2016 at 00:00
     

    Most read

    1. Teachers 'bullied' into holding revision sessions for 'lazy students'
    2. Teachers could take national strike action over 'unsustainable' workload
    3. Nearly half of young teachers planning to quit over high workload
    4. 'I can't afford to have a child': Young teachers describe personal cost ...
    5. Teaching is bad for your health…but it doesn’t have to be that way
    6. Teachers doing unnecessary marking to appease 'moaning' parents
    7. 'To retain our best teachers we need to stop killing them with planning,...
    8. Calls for 35-working week would expose teachers to 'public scrutiny and ...
    9. Teachers given 'crackers', impossible to meet, performance targets
    10. 'If only Michael Gove had considered pizza before breaking up the educat...

    Breaking news

    Older teachers are being discriminated against, the NASUWT conference heard.

    Older teachers’ careers destroyed “for the sake of saving a few bucks”

    17th April 2017 at 13:26
    BAME

    ‘We could really do with a gospel choir’: teachers share stories of school bigotry

    17th April 2017 at 12:34
    Pupil

    Poorer parents half as likely to get children into outstanding primaries

    17th April 2017 at 00:02
    Teachers' physical and mental health is suffering because of their job, an NASUWT survey has found.

    Teacher stress 'causing relationships to break down'

    17th April 2017 at 00:02
    The NASUWT conference heard that some teachers are being set impossible performance targets.

    Teachers given 'crackers', impossible to meet, performance targets

    16th April 2017 at 18:28

    Get Tes online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to Tes online and the Tes app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off Tes Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the Tes online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today