Northern schools more likely to be rated 'inadequate' or 'requires improvement' by Ofsted

Just over one in 10 schools across the country has been rated "inadequate" or "requires improvement" by Ofsted, with the greatest concentration in the north of the country.

In one area, a quarter of schools failed to meet the standards expected by Ofsted inspectors.

Training providers The Knowledge Academy examined Ofsted data, released this autumn, to determine which regions in England have the top – and the lowest-rated – schools.

This showed that 2,274 – or 11 per cent – of schools nationally were judged by inspectors to be "inadequate" or "requires improvement".

But some areas had significantly more than this. The Ofsted region with the highest proportion of "inadequate" or "requires improvement" schools was the North East, Yorkshire and Humber. Here, 456 out of 3,254 schools failed to meet inspectors’ standards: 14 per cent of the total.

Within this region, the poorest-quality schooling was found in Bradford, where 24 per cent of schools were judged not good enough.

Ofsted, mapped

By contrast, the fewest substandard schools were in London: 2,469 schools were inspected, of which just 7 per cent received negative reports.

The London borough with the worst rating was Havering, where 16 per cent of schools were rated either "inadequate" or "requires improvement". By contrast, 99 per cent of schools in the North London borough of Haringey were judged good or outstanding.

Consulting with parents

Data drawn from a 2017 Ofsted survey also raised a number of other problems. Fourteen per cent of parents felt that their schools did not respond well when they raised concerns. And 16 per cent said that communication between parents and school continued to be an issue.

Thirteen per cent of parents did not feel that their children’s schools were well-managed. This was a particular concern in the North-West of England.

As Tes reported, Ofsted plans to consult with parents – and, in particular, to find out what they want from Ofsted reports – as part of its new strategy.

But Kevin Courtney, joint general secretary of the NEU teaching union, said: “We cannot have high-quality education if teachers are being driven into the ground through excessive workload and the unreasonable expectations of an out-of-control accountability system, in which Ofsted plays a leading role.”

Ofsted has been contacted for comment.

Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and Instagram, and like Tes on Facebook.