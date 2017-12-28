Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Saved Jobs Searches & alerts Applications Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    'Not outstanding yet' - the school with a novel approach to Ofsted banners

    Martin George
    29th December 2017 at 11:18
    Brundall Primary School's banner following its Ofsted inspection.
    Norfolk primary makes humorous contribution to debate about inspectorate's top grade

    It is the Ofsted banner outside the school gates with a difference.

    While many schools celebrate an “outstanding’ rating by printing huge banners proclaiming their grade to the world outside, one primary school has taken a more humorous approach after its “good” judgement was confirmed by the inspectors.

    When parents and staff at Brundall Primary in Norfolk came to school one morning, they were greeted by a banner that proudly proclaimed that it was “Not Outstanding yet”.

    For headteacher Rick Stuart-Sheppard, it reflected the school’s long belief in the growth mindset approach, as well as making a cheeky contribution to the growing debate about the merits of the “outstanding” grade itself.

    Ofsted chief inspector Amanda Spielman this term told MPs she was uncertain whether the grade should stay or go, while Dame Alison Peacock, chief executive of the Chartered College of Teaching, has branded it “hugely divisive and very problematic”.

    Mr Stuart-Sheppard told Tes: “When we got the ‘good’ again there was a conversation with a parent who wondered when we were going to tick off all the boxes to get to ‘outstanding’, and I tried to have the conversation with them that Ofsted was only part of the picture, and only measured part of what a school is about.

    “For us, rather than try to chase something that is intangible, which is a professional inspector’s judgement on the day, if we pursue our mission then hopefully at some point we will get the recognition.”

    He added: “One parent said they thought it was very humorous and aspirational at the same time. That’s where I hoped it would come out.”

    He said staff had been “amazed and appreciative” of the banner, and when they first saw it some “came in with great big smiles on their faces”.

    “On the first day there were smiles and appreciative remarks, because it puts us on a journey,” he added.

    In a letter to Mr Stuart-Sheppard following the short inspection in September, inspector Maria Curry wrote: “Brundall Primary is a school where pupils are encouraged to be the very best that they can be, academically and as citizens, and to fulfil the school’s motto ‘Be extraordinary’.”

    Comments

    Related Content

    Ofsted chair welcomes calls for greater scrutiny of 'outstanding' schools

    21st November 2017 at 18:16

    Ofsted 'uncertain' about 'outstanding' ratings, and nine other things Amanda Spielman tells MPs

    31st October 2017 at 13:14

    Proportion of schools newly rated 'good' or 'outstanding' by Ofsted falls this year

    29th June 2017 at 11:22

    Exclusive: Ofsted rates dozens of new schools 'outstanding' without exam results

    17th March 2017 at 05:04

    Most read

    1. 'Not outstanding yet' - the school with a novel approach to Ofsted banners
    2. 'Lesson observation grades don’t mean much' – and nine other things I wi...
    3. Ex-grammar school principal becomes latest head of West London Free School
    4. Headteacher took advantage of colleague's disability to get 21% pay rise
    5. One book teachers would teach if they could teach no other
    6. Four books to expand the thinking of your students
    7. 'Never forget that your home isn't an extension of your classroom' – new...
    8. Three books #TeamEnglish wish they could still teach
    9. Campaign to chart the life of Britain's 'first' black headteacher launched
    10. Why don’t you ask pupils to do their own marking?

    Breaking news

    Graham Brady, who has been knighted in the New Year Honours.

    Grammar school cheerleader Graham Brady knighted in New Year Honours

    29th December 2017 at 22:31
    The head of the CBI highlighted careers advice.

    CBI calls for careers advice overhaul

    29th December 2017 at 00:04
    Clare Wagner, who is joining the West London Free School.

    Ex-grammar school principal becomes latest head of West London Free School

    28th December 2017 at 13:06
    David Bishop-Rowe was banned from teaching.

    Headteacher took advantage of colleague's disability to get 21% pay rise

    27th December 2017 at 15:14
    Tony O'Connor was appointed in 1967.

    Campaign to chart the life of Britain's 'first' black headteacher launched

    27th December 2017 at 11:19

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now