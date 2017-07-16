Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Number of children under 7 being excluded is on the rise, expert says

    Eleanor Busby
    16th July 2017 at 10:23
    Headteachers preoccupied with league tables are excluding more and more young children

    The number of four- and five-year-olds excluded from primary schools is on the rise, an expert who runs schools for children asked to leave mainstream education has said.

    Des Reynolds, chief executive of the Engage Trust, which runs nine alternative provision academies, told the Sunday Times that headteachers preoccupied with league tables are expelling children for behaviour they would have spent time correcting in the past. 

    He told the paper: “My youngest pupil is 3, and was permanently excluded from a nursery school. Our biggest growth area is the under-7s, where we are seeing big increases.”

    Mr Reynolds added: “We have created a much more academically focused system, with high levels of stress and pressure, which some of our most vulnerable children cannot cope with.

    "Schools do not have time any longer to manage children who do not behave."

    Figures from the Office for National Statistics this month are expected to show a further climb in primary-age children being expelled, after the number reached 1,000 for the first time last year.

    And this week, Tes revealed that the tales of pupils being ‘managed out’ of school are on the increase.

    To read this week's cover feature on exclusion, you can subscribe by clicking hereTo download the digital edition, Android users can click here and iOS users can click here. This week's Tes magazine is available in all good newsagents

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    Are schools in collusion over exclusion?

    14th July 2017 at 00:00
     

    Government tightens school exclusion guidance to clear up 'confusion'

    14th March 2017 at 17:19

    Ofsted criticises University of Chester Academies Trust over standards and exclusions

    5th January 2017 at 11:46

    Five trends revealed by today's new SEND and exclusion statistics

    21st July 2016 at 15:44

    Exclusion rate up by 12 per cent as more than 1,600 pupils a day are barred from schools

    21st July 2016 at 12:28

    Most read

    1. 'Take this last moment before the holidays to look back on everything yo...
    2. Exclusive: Maths 'disaster' as schools report 'alarming' decline in post...
    3. 'The secret to being an excellent middle leader? A master plan and a mis...
    4. 'The real story from this year's Sats results isn't about so-called fail...
    5. Exclusion should be a last resort, not an excuse to offload children
    6. Exclusive: Extent of academy secrecy revealed as DfE publishes only 3% o...
    7. 'The rise in exclusions is a national scandal and should worry all of us'
    8. GCSE reforms risk losing 'real substance of education', Ofsted boss says
    9. Sats: 61 per cent of pupils reach expected standard in three Rs
    10. Don’t let anyone make you feel guilty about having a holiday

    Breaking news

    GCSE reforms risk losing 'real substance of education', Ofsted boss says

    16th July 2017 at 09:54
    Parents and teachers are due to attend a rally in Westminster about school funding.

    Westminster rally aims to maintain pressure on ministers over school funding

    16th July 2017 at 00:01
    Art

    Majority of people think art should be compulsory until 16, survey shows

    15th July 2017 at 10:02
    eating disorder, anorexia, body image, pe, nut, national union of teachers, survey, social media

    Pupils suffer from 'warped' body image, teachers warn

    15th July 2017 at 00:02
    Podcast

    The Tes podcast: Academy secrecy, pay rises and emojis

    14th July 2017 at 14:32

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now