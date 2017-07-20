Register
    Number of private schools judged 'inadequate' has tripled

    Adi Bloom
    20th July 2017 at 13:21
    ofsted, non-association independent schools, inspections, report, publication, inadequate, safeguarding, leadership
    Ofsted raises concerns about leadership and pupil safeguarding

    The number of independent schools judged "inadequate" by Ofsted at their most recent inspection has tripled since a tougher inspection regime was introduced, figures published today reveal.

    Ofsted inspects those independent schools that are not members of associations such as the Independent Schools Council, which conduct their own inspections. These schools, of which there were 1,067 at 31 March 2017, are known as non-association independent schools.

    The inspectorate says that 130 non-association independent schools – 13 per cent of the overall number – were judged "inadequate" at their most recent inspection. In August 2014, only 43 schools – 4 per cent – were deemed "inadequate".

    The publication says: "This reflects the higher expectations of the new independent school standards, introduced by the Department for Education in September 2014 and supplemented in January 2015."

    Only 2 per cent of state schools were rated "inadequate" at the most recent inspection.

    Of the 198 independent schools visited by Ofsted between September 2016 and March 2017, 22 per cent were deemed "inadequate" – up from 10 per cent three years ago. The same is true of only 6 per cent of state schools.

    More than half – 55 per cent – of independent schools visited by Ofsted between September 2016 and March 2017 were rated "good", while 18 per cent received a "requires improvement" judgement. Fourteen per cent were "outstanding".

    Of the 44 schools rated "inadequate" in the most recent period measured, 35 were found to provide ineffective safeguarding for pupils.

    Overall, 170 schools visited between September 2016 and March 2017 had been inspected previously. Forty-three per cent had declined from their previous inspection, while 42 per cent retained the same judgement. Only 15 per cent showed an improvement on their previous inspection.

    Independent special schools performed marginally better than other independent schools.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

     

