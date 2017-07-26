Number of SEN pupils rises for the first time since 2010

1. The number of pupils with special educational needs increases

The number of pupils with special educational needs (SEN) has increased from 1,228,785 in January 2016 to 1,244,255 in January 2017.

While this is the first annual increase since 2010, as a proportion of all pupils the figure is stable compared with last year, at 14.4 per cent – but it represents a fall from January 2015's 15.4 per cent.

Today's figures come after statistics released earlier this year showed there was a sharp rise in the number of children refused requests for assessment. In 2016, 14,794 requests for an assessment for an education, health and care (EHC) plan were refused – an increase of 3,860 (35.3 per cent) from 2015.

2. The proportion of pupils with a statement or EHC plan stays the same

There were 242,185 pupils with a statement of SEN or an EHC plan. This was an increase of 5,380 since January 2016, but remained equal to 2.8 per cent of the total pupil population.

A further 1,002,070 pupils were on SEN support. This was equal to 11.6 per cent of the total pupil population and remained unchanged since January 2016.

3. The most common types of need are unchanged

A quarter – 25.2 per cent – of pupils on SEN support had Moderate Learning Difficulty as a primary type of need in January 2017.

But Autistic Spectrum Disorder remained the most common primary type of need for pupils with a statement or EHC plan – increasing to 26.9 per cent of pupils this year, up from 25.9 per cent last year.

4. The proportion of pupils with a statement or EHC plan at special schools grows

The proportion of pupils with a statement of SEN or an EHC plan at maintained special schools has increased year on year, up from 38.2 per cent in January 2010 to 43.8 per cent in 2017.

5. The proportion of SEN pupils at state primaries who do not have a statement or EHC plan rises

The percentage of pupils with SEN without statements or EHC plans attending state-funded primary schools increased between January 2010 and January 2017, from 51.4 per cent to 57 per cent.

For state-funded secondary schools, the percentage declined from 43.6 per cent in January 2010 to 34.4 per cent in January 2017.

