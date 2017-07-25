Register
    Number of unqualified teachers rises 62 per cent since 2012

    Martin George
    26th July 2017 at 00:02
    Labour has highlighted the increasing number of unqualified teachers.
    DfE
    Increase far outstrips the increase in qualified teachers in state-funded schools

    The number of unqualified teachers working in state-funded schools has risen by more than 60 per cent since 2012, an analysis by the Labour Party has found.

    The school workforce census, taken in November each year, shows the number of unqualified teachers rose from 14,800 in 2012, to 24,000 in 2016 – a 62 per cent increase.

    In the same period, the number of qualified teachers rose by 1.4 per cent, from 427,300 to 433,200.

    In 2012, academies were given the freedom to employ teachers irrespective of whether they were qualified.

    In local authority schools, an unqualified teacher is either a trainee working towards qualified teacher status, an overseas trained teacher who has not exceeded the four years they are allowed to teach without gaining QTS, or teachers “with a particular skill who can be employed where no qualified teacher is available”.

    Mike Kane, Labour’s shadow schools minister, said: “The government has completely failed in their most basic of tasks and are clearly relying on unqualified teachers to plug the gaps.

    "Unqualified teachers have no guaranteed training in safeguarding children, controlling a class or adapting teaching to respond to the strengths and needs of all pupils. But under the Tories, they’re responsible for the education of hundreds of thousands of our children.

    “Under Labour, all permanently employed teachers had to be qualified. This government changed the rules and scrapped that requirement, allowing schools to employ unqualified teachers, permanently threatening standards.

    “There is nothing more important to a good education than excellent teaching. The Tories’ failure on teacher recruitment is putting school standards at risk and it’s our children who will pay for their mess.”

    Tes has contacted the Department for Education for comment.

