Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

Hi,

Edit profile Account Preferences

    NUT votes for one-day strike in the summer term

    Will Hazell
    15th April 2017 at 12:58
    NUT strike
    Coordinated action is on the cards for regions badly-hit by funding changes, following a vote at today's NUT conference

    The NUT teaching union has voted to call a one-day regional strike in the summer term, over school funding cuts.

    At the union’s annual conference in Cardiff, delegates today voted to “identify regions” where “strike action could be called using the existing funding ballot and to call a one-day strike in those regions before the end of the 2016-17 academic year”.

    Last June, the union voted for strike action to “persuade the secretary of state for education… to increase presently inadequate funding levels”.

    This means the NUT is legally able to take industrial action in relation to funding until 31 August 2017. On 1 September, it will merge with the ATL to create a new organisation – the National Education Union – so its current ballot will expire at that point.

    Kevin Courtney, the NUT’s general secretary, said the union would consult its members across the country and - in those regions where “teachers are particularly angry” - it would consider “whether we could coordinate action in those regions in summer term”.

    He said the thing most likely to “stimulate a one-day strike” would be if the government announces that more money will be taken from certain regions in its response to its consultation on the national funding formula.

    James Kerr, the delegate from Lewisham who had called for the action, said the NUT’s strike ballot ended at the end of this term, so the union had to “use it before we lose it”.

    While the vote was for a one-day strike, Mr Kerr said the union should be prepared for further action.

    “This has to be not the ending but the start,” he said. “We can’t rely on wishful thinking, we cannot rely on an isolated one-day strike, then go back to business as usual.”

    Cleo Lewis, also from Lewisham, said: “We have been passive for too long. The government knows that we have been passive, the government have taken advantage of that, and I’ve had enough.

    “Nothing gets changed by sitting and discussing… at the end of the day the government are not accepting our nice words we need to show them that we are serious.”

    After the vote, the conference heard from Jo Yurky, who co-founded Fair Funding For All Schools – a parent-led campaign against the funding cuts.

    Ms Yurky said she was aware of a school in Haringey which children were “taught for the first two weeks of January with their coats and hats on” because the school “had to become a bit more careful about when they’ll turn the heating on – to save money”.

    Comments

    Related Content

    John McDonnell: I would back teachers' strike over cuts and pay

    14th April 2017 at 18:13

    Strikes called over school funding, as Greening denies she is ignoring the problem

    13th April 2017 at 11:49

    NUT threatens national strike over school funding

    6th April 2017 at 10:50

    Teachers to take national strike action over pay and conditions

    23rd June 2016 at 15:17

    Most read

    1. Teaching is bad for your health…but it doesn’t have to be that way
    2. 'To retain our best teachers we need to stop killing them with planning,...
    3. Exclusive: Early years should be 'prerequisite' of all teachers' trainin...
    4. 'I'm quitting teaching mid-career – I loved the job but all my hard work...
    5. Compensation payments to teachers soar
    6. Exam boards ask students and NQTs to mark GCSE and A-level exam papers
    7. John McDonnell: I would back teachers' strike over cuts and pay
    8. Sadly, we seem to have lost the plot on writing…
    9. Teachers 'bullied' into holding revision sessions for 'lazy students'
    10. NUT votes for one-day strike in the summer term

    Breaking news

    NASUWT delegates rejected calls to demand a 35-hour working work for teachers.

    Calls for 35-working week would expose teachers to 'public scrutiny and ridicule'

    15th April 2017 at 13:38
    Delegates called for teachers to refuse to run unpaid revision sessions during lunch breaks, after school and during holidays.

    Teachers 'bullied' into holding revision sessions for 'lazy students'

    15th April 2017 at 10:35
    Workload

    Nearly half of young teachers planning to quit over high workload

    15th April 2017 at 00:02
    The NASUWT survey raised concerns about schools asking parents to make financial contributions.

    Fears of 'covert selection' as schools ask parents to set up direct debits

    15th April 2017 at 00:02
    John McDonnell, by Garry Knight

    John McDonnell: I would back teachers' strike over cuts and pay

    14th April 2017 at 18:13

    Get Tes online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to Tes online and the Tes app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off Tes Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the Tes online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today