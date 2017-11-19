Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Saved Jobs Searches & alerts Applications Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Ofsted inspectors will question girls wearing hijabs in primary schools

    Martin George
    19th November 2017 at 10:54
    Amanda Spielman
    Chief inspector urges people to report concerns about fundamentalist groups influencing school policy

    Ofsted inspectors will talk to primary school girls who wear hijabs over concerns that it could be interpreted as “sexualisation of young girls”.

    It comes after chief inspector Amanda Spielman met Muslim women and secular campaigners calling for the hijab to be banned in primary schools, the Sunday Times reported.

    Ms Spielman said: “While respecting parents’ choice to bring up their children according to their cultural norms, creating an environment where primary school children are expected to wear the hijab could be interpreted as sexualisation of young girls.

    "In seeking to address these concerns, and in line with our current practice in terms of assessing whether the school promotes equality for their children, inspectors will talk to girls who wear such garments to ascertain why they do so in the school.”

    The inspectorate also urged people with concerns about breaches of equality law to make a complaint.

    Last month, Ofsted won a landmark High Court appeal which ruled that an Islamic school’s policy of segregating boys and girls was unlawful.

    Ms Spielman said: "We would urge any parent or member of the public who has a concern about fundamentalist groups influencing school policy, or breaching equality law to make a complaint to the school. If schools do not act on these complaints they can be made to Ofsted directly.”

    Comments

    Related Content

    Ofsted wins sex discrimination appeal

    13th October 2017 at 11:21

    Anti-extremism drive risks 'stigmatising' Muslim pupils

    3rd July 2017 at 11:02

    Six ways to combat anti-Muslim bullying in schools

    28th November 2016 at 17:23

    Amanda Spielman confirmed as new Ofsted chief inspector despite MPs' concerns

    19th July 2016 at 17:17

    Most read

    1. 'I'll never forget Gemma: the grieving but unbelievably resilient pupil ...
    2. What to do when parents support their child’s bad behaviour
    3. Exclusive: Academisation in jeopardy due to excessive pay, warns Sir Mic...
    4. 'It's unnecessary, unethical and irresponsible for schools to ask parent...
    5. LISTEN: How schools create bullies and why you need to look again at you...
    6. 'If headteachers want maths mastery to work, they need to invest in thei...
    7. ‘Outdated and incoherent’ RE curriculum needs overhaul, academics say
    8. Nick Gibb: It's 'not right' for schools to ask parents to pay for basics
    9. 'For now, things may be politically peaceful for independent schools, bu...
    10. Schools make autistic pupils feel isolated, report warns

    Breaking news

    Chancellor Philip Hammond

    Chancellor refuses to say if schools will get money to fund teacher pay rise

    19th November 2017 at 11:32

    Nearly 18,000 schools face budget cuts, unions claim

    18th November 2017 at 09:03
    Tes podcast.

    The Tes podcast: Academy leaders earning more than the PM, the truth about free schools, and testing four-year-olds

    17th November 2017 at 16:51
    autistic pupils need to be made welcome

    Schools make autistic pupils feel isolated, report warns

    17th November 2017 at 13:45
    Nick Hudson

    Ormiston Academies Trust confirms former Ofsted director as its chief executive

    17th November 2017 at 13:24

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now