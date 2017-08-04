Register
    Ofsted to simplify information it provides to schools before inspections

    Adi Bloom
    4th August 2017 at 17:38
    A report, published today, also says that the inspectorate hopes to improve the consistency of its data analysis

    Ofsted is conducting a major review, in order to simplify the information that it provides to schools and colleges in advance of inspections.

    The aim is to ensure that the watchdog’s data dashboard – the information used by inspectors, and provided to schools – is clear, and that data can be interpreted consistently and reliably.

    A spokesperson for the inspectorate said: “This is particularly important given the changes to GCSEs this year, with schools and inspectors all getting to grips with English and maths results, based on a new curriculum and a new grading structure.

    “The reliable and consistent interpretation of this information is obviously really important.”

    The review is described as “a substantive project” in Ofsted’s statistical work plan for the financial year April 2017 to March 2018, published today.

    'Aiming to simplify'

    The inspectorate has already consulted with some headteachers and academics about the changes, as well as with research organisation Education Datalab, and with Ofqual, the exams watchdog. Further consultations, with teaching and heads’ unions, will follow in September.

    In addition, the watchdog has said that it will be reviewing the methods it uses when conducting school risk assessments. 

    Schools will be shown the new dashboard before it is brought into use during the autumn term. There is currently no set date for its release.

    An Ofsted spokesperson said: “We don’t expect the changes to have a major impact on schools, but we do expect them to be positive.

    “We are aiming to simplify the information on the inspection dashboard, rather than adding greater complexity.”

