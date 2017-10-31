Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Ofsted wants legal power to inspect more alternative providers

    Helen Ward and Adi Bloom
    31st October 2017 at 11:13
    amanda spielman at education select committee
    A 'large proportion' of places offering alternative provision are exempt from inspection, says chief inspector

    The current laws exempting part-time alternative provision from inspection are of “great concern”, chief inspector Amanda Spielman told MPs today.

    Asked about what Ofsted is doing to ensure the quality of alternative provision for pupils who are not able to be educated in mainstream education, Ms Spielman replied that a “large proportion” of alternative provision does not fall under the watchdog’s remit.

    “We are only able to inspect some of alternative provision that exists,” she told the House of Commons education committee.

    She said: “We can inspect pupil referral units and alternative provision that constitutes a registered school but a very large proportion of alternative provision is in unregistered schools, typically not offering a full-time provision and so they don’t satisfy the registration requirements.

    “It is a matter of great concern to us that we cannot see the quality there. We think it is very difficult for anybody to what know the quality is. These are children who don’t consistently have parents doing a good job of making sure their children are getting a good experience.”

    She said that a change in the law would be needed to allow inspections to happen.

    “We would like to be able to look at all kinds of alternative provision,” Ms Spielman said. “We are very uncomfortable about providers being able to use the full-time requirement to say they are not offering full-time provision and so therefore they are exempt from registration and inspection.”

    The committee has already launched an inquiry into alternative provision, with committee chairman Robert Halfon saying that he wants to establish whether children attending are receiving "the best possible support".

    Comments

    Related Content

    Education's big beasts to be grilled by former teachers at Education Select Committee

    13th September 2017 at 16:53

    Robert Halfon: 'I want the whole of the committee’s work – everything – to link back to social justice'

    21st July 2017 at 05:02

    'Ofsted needs to take its lead from teachers when it comes to curriculum change'

    23rd October 2017 at 13:17

    Weekend read: Is Ofsted's legal win a seismic step forwards for equality – or a storm in a teacup?

    20th October 2017 at 18:12

    Most read

    1. Five myths about autism we need to banish from teaching
    2. 'I watched, helpless, as a high-performing school leader fell apart'
    3. Greening announces flexible working drive
    4. Primary versus secondary: when do pupils make most progress?
    5. 'Heads must stop expecting young, enthusiastic teachers to volunteer for...
    6. Charting the downfall of the ‘famous five’ superheads
    7. Teacher warned boy before fatal fall while sliding down school bannisters
    8. Let teachers 'pause' their careers, says Chartered College boss
    9. Revealed: DfE spent millions on free-school property company before it o...
    10. 'Being a nice teacher works. My pupils like me and I like them. All of t...

    Breaking news

    jane austen college

    Teacher warned boy before fatal fall while sliding down school bannisters

    30th October 2017 at 18:43
    Flexible working

    Greening announces flexible working drive

    30th October 2017 at 17:52
    flexible working

    Let teachers 'pause' their careers, says Chartered College boss

    30th October 2017 at 14:37
    Dark clouds

    US teachers’ mental health in sharp decline

    30th October 2017 at 13:26
    Closed door

    Revealed: DfE spent millions on free-school property company before it officially existed

    30th October 2017 at 00:03

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now