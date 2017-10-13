Ofsted wins sex discrimination appeal

Al Hijrah Islamic school's policy of segregating boys from girls is unlawful sex discrimination, Court of Appeal judges have ruled.

Three Court of Appeal judges in London overturned last year's finding by a High Court judge that Ofsted inspectors were wrong to penalise the mixed-sex Al-Hijrah school in Birmingham on the basis of an "erroneous" view that segregation amounted to unlawful discrimination.

In a test case ruling today, the Master of the Rolls Sir Terence Etherton, Lady Justice Gloster, and Lord Justice Beatson unanimously allowed a challenge by Ofsted's chief inspector Amanda Spielman against Mr Justice Jay's decision.

The ruling will affect other schools which have a segregation policy.

Amanda Spielman, Her Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Schools, said: “I am delighted that we have won this appeal. Ofsted’s job is to make sure that all schools properly prepare children for life in modern Britain. Educational institutions should never treat pupils less favourably because of their sex, or for any other reason.”

She added: “The school is teaching boys and girls entirely separately, making them walk down separate corridors, and keeping them apart at all times. This is discrimination and is wrong. It places these boys and girls at a disadvantage for life beyond the classroom and the workplace, and fails to prepare them for life in modern Britain.”

“This case involves issues of real public interest, and has significant implications for gender equality, Ofsted, government, and the wider education sector. We will be considering the ruling carefully to understand how this will affect future inspections.”

The appeal judges said: “It is common ground that the school is not the only Islamic school which operates such a policy and that a number of Jewish schools with a particular Orthodox ethos and some Christian faith schools have similar practices.”

Schools which continue to completely segregate boys and girls could find themselves penalised by Ofsted, which has previously made it clear that if the appeal succeeded "it will apply a consistent approach to all similarly organised schools".

This means that state schools which segregate pupils for all areas of their education, including lessons, breaks, clubs and trips, could find themselves given a lower rating by the schools watchdog, and in breach of equality laws, if they do not change their policies.

It is understood that there are around 20 mixed-sex state schools in England which may be operating strict segregation policies, and they are likely to now be given time to make changes to these.

The judgement stated there was "a strong argument" for the Education Secretary and Ofsted "to recognise that, given the history of the matter, their failure (despite their expertise and responsibility for these matters) to identify the problem and the fact that they have de facto sanctioned and accepted a state of affairs which is unlawful, the schools affected should be given time to put their houses in order in the light of our conclusion that this is unlawful sex discrimination.”

The ruling supports the government’s “long-standing position that mixed schools should only separate children by gender in very limited circumstances where this can be justified and they can demonstrate that no pupil is disadvantaged by virtue of their gender,” according to a Department for Education spokesperson.

They added: “We are reflecting on the wider implications of the judgment.”

Malcolm Trobe, public affairs director at the Association of School and College Leaders, said: “We are pleased that this judgement has clarified this matter. There will now be implications from this ruling that some schools will have to carefully consider."

Rebecca Hilsenrath, chief executive of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, welcomed the ruling and said: “Regardless of their gender, every child has the right to an effective education – and one which lets them be themselves and mix with whoever they choose.”

But Colin Diamond, corporate director of children and young people at Birmingham City Council, said: “This Islamic school is being held to a different standard to many other schools with similar arrangements across the country.”

There are many other faith schools around the country that practice gender separation, none of which have been downgraded by Ofsted as a result, according to Mr Diamond.

“We have a strong history of encouraging all schools to practice equality in all its forms and would robustly tackle any discrimination, but the issue here is about schools being inspected against unclear and inconsistent policy and guidelines. This is not a case where boys and girls were being treated differently. Ofsted found that boys and girls were treated equally."

He added: “This is not about one school, one community or one faith but about making sure there is a clear policy applied fairly and consistently.”

Today's judgement is the end of a long-running legal battle between Ofsted and the school over gender segregation.

A High Court judge ruled in November last year that Ofsted inspectors were wrong to penalise the mixed-sex Islamic school on the basis of an "erroneous" view that segregation amounted to unlawful discrimination.

Ofsted went to the Court of Appeal in July to challenge the High Court's decision that the Al-Hijrah's policy of separating the sexes from year five does not constitute discrimination on grounds of sex under the 2010 Equality Act.