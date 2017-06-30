Register
    Oldham's failing Collective Spirit secondary added to list of free school closures

    Martin George
    30th June 2017 at 11:21
    DfE
    MP had raised concerns about the secondary school with the National Audit Office

    A failing free school has announced it will close this summer, leaving just weeks for new places to be found for its pupils.

    The Collective Spirit secondary school in Oldham, which opened in 2013, went into special measures following an Ofsted inspection in May 2016.

    The inspectors found its “ability to improve has been hindered by instability in leadership at all levels, including within the governing body”, and branded it "inadequate" across the board.

    The school is sponsored by the Collective Spirit Trust and has 210 pupils, with a capacity of 300.

    The trust appointed a new board in April 2017.

    'Stumbling on'

    In a letter sent to parents yesterday, Martin Shevill, chair of the trust board, said: “Since first becoming involved with the school shortly after Easter, myself and the trust board have spent considerable time reviewing every aspect of Collective Spirit.

    “The reality is that the school is not in a position to be able to provide your child with the standard of education and opportunities that they deserve.”

    He said the trust has been “working closely” with the school admissions teams of Oldham and Manchester City councils in recent days “so they are able to start the process of allocating your child a new school place”.

    Local MP Jim McMahon raised concerns about the school with the National Audit Office in February.

    In a statement, he said: “No-one will be celebrating the closure of a school and the disruption it will cause to the pupils who attend. But the longer the school stumbled along, the more children were being denied a good education. This situation couldn’t be allowed to continue.”

    A Department for Education spokesperson said: “Following a request from the Collective Spirit Trust, we have agreed to the closure of Collective Spirit Free School.

     “Underperformance at any school is unacceptable and one of the many strengths of the free schools programme is that we can identify and intervene quickly.

    “This is not a decision we have taken lightly and our priority is ensuring children’s education is not disrupted. We are working with the trust, the local authority and other local schools to identify places for pupils nearby, and to ensure the transition is as smooth as possible.”

    According to House of Commons Library research released in December last year, 16 out of the 425 free schools that had opened by September 2016 had closed, including university technical colleges and studio schools.

    And in April, the National Union of Teachers said the government spent than £138.5 million of taxpayers’ money on 62 free schools, university technical colleges and studio schools which have either closed, partially closed or failed or open at all.

