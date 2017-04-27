Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    One in 10 Kent children fails 11-plus but achieves high Sats results, analysis shows

    Eleanor Busby
    27th April 2017 at 15:11
    Research by Education Datalab on the selective county suggests that 'the 11-plus is an incredibly unreliable test'

    One in 10 children in state primary schools in Kent fails the 11-plus exam but achieves high key stage two scores, according to a new study.

    Analysis, carried out by Education Datalab, found that 10 per cent of children in the selective county don’t do well enough to get into a grammar school – but do well in their Sats (scoring 330 or more overall at KS2).

    Meanwhile, one in 10 children in state primary schools passes the 11-plus exam but scores below average in their key stage two exams – taken eight months later.

    Rebecca Allen, director of Education Datalab, told headteachers of secondary modern schools today: “This is reminding me that the 11-plus is an incredibly unreliable test.”

    Speaking at the National Association of Secondary Moderns (NASM) annual conference, Dr Allen added that not enough people realise that non-selective schools have a number of children with high KS2 scores – a level 5 under the old system. 

    High attainers 'bring down Progress 8 scores'

    And often it is high attainers who bring down a secondary modern school's score under the government's new Progress 8 performance measure, Dr Allen added.

    She said: "As a sector that is what your data is typically looking like. It clearly presents a bit of a problem because you are risking hitting whatever accountability metrics [define] coasting schools or even floor standards problems."

    Dr Allen added that these schools also have a harder job in explaining to Ofsted inspectors that there's a reason for the problem.

    She said: "You can't go to Ofsted and say, 'You have got to ignore the data on high attainers.' But I think the work I have done looking at the Kent data has made me really think hard about the challenge that you have. 

    "You have got all these high attainers in secondary moderns, and policy narrative is framed around this idea that these students don't exist and they do. And unless we improve the 11-plus considerably, there is going to be high misclassification of students."

    A full analysis of the data from Kent, supplied under the Freedom of Information Act, is due to be published next week.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

     

    Comments

    Related Content

    New grammar schools should replace the 11-plus with trial lessons and workshops, says academy leader

    28th December 2016 at 13:30

    Grammar plans 'absolutely not' a return to the 11-plus, says Justine Greening

    9th October 2016 at 11:23

    Exclusive: Grammar school chief dismisses ministers' vision of 'tutor-proof' 11-plus as 'utopian'

    8th September 2016 at 17:34

    New plans for post-16 education 'will be seen as another form of the 11-plus'

    8th July 2016 at 00:04

    Pupils who fail 11-plus outperform grammar school peers

    4th March 2015 at 06:00

    Most read

    1. Seven ways to tackle the primary student who refuses to do anything
    2. 'To retain our best teachers we need to stop killing them with planning,...
    3. Schools warn parents about internet game calling for players' suicide
    4. My manifesto to fix our broken schools system: the politicians can have ...
    5. Five ways mentors can push their trainee teachers at the end of the year
    6. Martin Seligman: 'Teaching wellbeing in schools will improve the lives o...
    7. 'The idea that heads must teach damages the profession and demeans the r...
    8. Why a popular teacher is the last thing you want to be
    9. 'Bribing' trainee teachers damages profession, says university vice-chan...
    10. Five ways to put challenge at the heart of your lesson

    Breaking news

    Limiting new grammars to MATs would avoid 'dead-ends' at 11, says senior MP

    27th April 2017 at 11:46
    bursaries are not working hepi report

    'Bribing' trainee teachers damages profession, says university vice-chancellor

    27th April 2017 at 00:01
    social media, safeguarding, internet, safety, nspcc, pupils, porn, bullying, self-harm

    Pupils say social media sites do not protect them from porn and bullying

    27th April 2017 at 00:01
    International aid

    MPs call for bigger share of international aid budget to be spent on education

    27th April 2017 at 00:01

    Academy trusts could engage parents by offering discounted flights, former Eton head suggests

    26th April 2017 at 17:09

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now