    One in six 15-year-old pupils 'unhappy'

    Will Hazell
    16th April 2017 at 11:26
    Student wellbeing
    Pupil wellbeing: Pisa survey expected to say British teenagers lag behind other nations in happiness

    UK pupils have been found to lag behind other countries in the biggest international survey of teenage wellbeing, it has been reported.

    Around one in six 15-year-olds in Britain are unhappy, according to Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development findings reported in The Sunday Times.

    The findings are based on a survey of 540,000 young people across 72 countries. 

    It is the first time the OECD has run such a large study of wellbeing alongside its Pisa academic tests.

    According to The Sunday Times, the survey will show that pupils from nations that outperformed the UK in the Pisa tests - such as Singapore, Japan, Switzerland, Poland, Denmark and Holland - also had higher happiness ratings than their British counterparts.

    However, some countries with strong Pisa results are understood to have scored badly in the happiness polls. For example, South Korea is expected to be near the bottom. 

    The survey asked teenagers a number of questions including if they were happy at school and felt a sense of belonging, whether they ate breakfast, if they had an evening meal with their parents, and how they spent their time outside of school.

    Exam stress is expected to be highlighted as a problem in the UK, with parental pressure and frequent testing causing anxiety.

    The results are expected to show that children brought up in single-parent families are less likely to have a daily family meal and have lower wellbeing scores, as do teenagers in poor families.

    Children who said they were unhappy at school were more likely to be late in the morning and to skip classes. The report is also expected to find that parents who ate the main meal of the day with their offspring and discussed their homework with them increased the child's sense of belonging.

    The report will be unveiled on Wednesday at a launch hosted by the former Danish prime minister, Helle Thorning-Schmidt, who is now head of Save the Children International.

