    Ormiston academy chain appoints former Ofsted director as interim leader

    Will Hazell
    26th June 2017 at 15:58
    Nick Hudson appointed interim chief executive of Ormiston Academies Trust

    Ormiston Academies Trust have appointed Nick Hudson as their new chief executive.

    Mr Hudson – an internal appointment who once worked for Ofsted – replaces Toby Salt, who has left to take over as chief executive of AQA, the exam board.

    A spokeswoman for Ormiston told Tes: “Nick Hudson, OAT’s former chief academy improvement officer and a former Ofsted regional director, has been asked to step up as interim CEO of the trust.

    “Nick is extremely experienced and will build on the outstanding work already achieved by the trust and its academies, which has seen standards consistently raised year on year for thousands of young people, including those from disadvantaged backgrounds.”

    She added: “We are looking to launch a recruitment process for a substantive CEO in September.”

    Mr Hudson joined Ormiston in September last year. His role has involved leading four regional directors in improving outcomes at the MAT’s 31 academies.

    Prior to working at the trust, he served as Ofsted’s regional director for the North East, Yorkshire and Humber from 2013. At Ofsted, he also held the secondary role of national director for early education.

    He started his career as a secondary school teacher working in London, Newcastle and Rochdale, before going on to work in senior roles within several local authorities in Greater Manchester. 

    He also spent two years working in West Africa as an education management consultant for the United Nations Association International Service.

